Tuesday, 1 December, 2020, 12:30 AM
Home Countryside

Four found dead in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Our Correspondents

Four persons including three missing gamblers were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Jamalpur and Bogura, on Sunday.
JAMALPUR: Police on Sunday recovered the bodies of three gamblers, who went missing in the Jamuna River in Sarishabari Upazila of the district following a clash among three groups on November 26.
The deceased were identified as Sanwar Hossain Sanu, 40, of Sarishabari, Hafizur Rahmna Khan, 45, of Gopalpur, and Fazal Mia, 40, of Bhuapur Upazila in Tangail.   
Two of the bodies were recovered from Bashuria Char area in Pingna Union of Tarakandi while one from Govindapur Char in Arjuna Union of Bhuapur Upazila in Tangail.
Local sources alleged that a char land in Char Bashuria under Pingna Union had turned into a centre of gambling for a long time where around Tk 50 lakh used to be gambled from noon to midnight every day.
On November 26 evening, a clash took place among gamblers over establishing supremacy and sharing money, leaving at least 10 people injured while three went missing in the Jamuna River.
Meanwhile, two policemen of Tarakandi Police Investigation Centre in Sarishabari Upazila have been withdrawn over their involvement with gambling.
The withdrawn policemen Sub-Inspector Yunus Ali and Constable Monir Uddin were closed to the district police lines on Saturday, confirmed Sarishabari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abu Md Fazlul Karim.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police recovered the hanging body of a farmer from Nandigram Upazila in the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Khairul Islam, 48, son of late Mojibor Rahman, a resident of Majgram Pashchimpara Village in the upazila.
Police sources said locals spotted his hanging body in Bagra Jungle area in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's relatives said Khairul was mentally unstable as his mother died last week. However, he was missing since Saturday night.
Kumira Pandit Pukur Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that Khairul might have committed suicide.


