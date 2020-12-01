Video
Home Countryside

Construction of 90m bridge begins at Gurudaspur

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Nov 30: The construction of a 90-metre long pucca (PSC girder) bridge over the Nandakuja River in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district has been inaugurated.
It was a long demand of the local people.
The bridge is located near the Biaghat-Mollabazar Kheya Ghat of the upazila.
Professor Md Abdul Kuddus, MP, inaugurated the work recently. At that time, Upazila Chairman Md Anwar Hossen, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Abu Rasel, Executive Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department Md Shahidul Islam, Biaghat Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mozammel Haque, and Nazirpur UP Chairman Shawkat Rana Labu were also present.
Upazila Engineer ANM Wahiduzzaman said, the width of the bridge is 7.30 metres including footpaths. The project cost has been fixed at Tk 4.85 crore. The contract money is Tk 4.56 crore.
Contractor Mir Habibul Alam of Natore is implementing it. According to the schedule, the construction will be finished by May 23, 2021.
Abdu Kuddus, MP, said, the bridge will ensure communication of people of different villages, including Kumarkhali, Biaghat, Dastananagar, Bablatala, Narayanpur, Jogendranagar, Sabgari, Mollabazaar, Hamlikol, Mamudpur, Jumainagar and Bergangarampur under Biaghat and Nazirpur unions.


