Tuesday, 1 December, 2020, 12:29 AM
Home Countryside

Aman growers happy over fair price of paddy, govt worried about procurement

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Aman growers happy over fair price of paddy, govt worried about procurement

Aman growers happy over fair price of paddy, govt worried about procurement

BOGURA, Nov 30: Farmers of the district are happy over fair price of Aman paddy this year.
The haats and bazaars of the district are basking in arrivals of new Aman paddy.
But the Food Department is worried about government procurement of Aman paddy. They are apprehending the repetition of the last Boro season's experience. At that time they missed the paddy collection target due to higher prices of the product in the open market.
But the government is determined to control the market, said Director General (DG) of the department Sarwar Mahmud.
He said, the government will import rice soon through government to government deal and international tendering. No rice miller of the country will be given duty-free facilities. The rice millers can also take part in the international bidding.
This year, 1,80,448 hectares (ha) of land in the district were targeted for T-Aman cultivation against  the target of 1,75,765 ha. The production target is 5,61,435 metric tons (MT) of rice. Now the Agriculture Department is expecting that the production will exceed the target by 20,000 MT.
Despite bumper yield, per maund Swarna-6 is selling at Tk 1,050 in different haats and bazaars, and it is ten times higher than the government procurement rate. BR-49 is selling at Tk 1,050 while Bina-7 at Tk 1,000 in different haats of Nandigram and Dupchanchia upazilas of the district.
Additional Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Bogura Shahaduzzaman said 16 to 16.5 maunds of paddy have been produced from one bigha.
According to him, farmers did not have to spend much for irrigation due to sufficient rainfall this year. The government will buy per kg paddy at Tk 26 and rice at Tk 37.
Rice millers like Golam Kibria of Kibria Traders said, the famers are stockpiling paddy hoping higher prices like that of Boro. If market prices of paddy do not decline, the government procurement will be hampered again.
He thinks that to control the market immediately, duty on rice import should be lifted. Hearing the news of rice import, farmers will bring their paddy to markets hurriedly, and the market will become stable.
But, the government will not give any duty-free option to import rice, the DG Sarwar Mahmud said categorically.


« PreviousNext »

