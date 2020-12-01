Video
Rapist granted bail after marrying victim

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday granted bail to Zahirul Islam Zia, 22, an alleged rapist who tied the knot with the victim in Feni district jail on condition of getting bail for one year.
The court also directed the lower court concerned to finish the trial proceedings of the rape case in 180 days from the date it accepted the case.
The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman granted the bail after hearing a petition filed by the accused.
Lawyer Faruk Alamgir Chowdhury appeared for the bail petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the State.
On November 29, the HC fixed November 30 for hearing the bail petition filed by the rapist who tied the knot with the victim in Feni jail to meet the bail conditions.
On November 19, the man accused of raping the girl on a false promise of marriage tied the knot with her under the supervision of Feni Jail authorities.
Upon consensus of both the parties, the marriage ceremony was solemnized at a Den Mohor (dower) of Tk 600,000 in presence of Executive Magistrate Moniruzzaman in the afternoon.
Zahirul Islam Zia had an affair with the victim Bibi Zohura, 18, who on May 17 accused Zia of raping her. Sonagazi police arrested Zia and pressed charges against him in the court on June 30.
On November 1, Zia's lawyer went to the High Court for bail and the court agreed to grant bail on the condition that the accused marries the victim. The order reached the jail authorities on November 11.



