Israel, exiled group killed scientist: Iran  

TEHRAN, Nov 30: Iran said Israel and an exiled opposition group used new and "complex" methods to assassinate its leading nuclear scientist, as it buried him Monday in a funeral befitting a top "martyr".

As it laid Mohsen Fakhrizadeh -- seen by Israel as the "father" of Iran's nuclear weapons programme -- to rest, the Islamic republic also vowed to redouble his work. Fakhrizadeh died Friday after his car and bodyguards were targeted in a bomb and gun attack on a major road outside the capital, heightening tensions once more between Tehran and its foes. Iran's top security official, Rear-Admiral Ali Shamkhani of the Supreme National Security Council, said the "operation was very complex, using electronic equipment and no one was present at the scene". -AFP



