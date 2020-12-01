Video
Transparency in int’l humanitarian, dev assistances demanded

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent

The BDCSO Process, a forum of around 700 national Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organization (CSOs) on Monday released its declaration urging transparency in all international humanitarian and development assistance.
The declaration urged all international agencies to limit their role to monitoring and technical assistance only and handover the project implementation to local actors and shun luxury of the international agencies.
The declaration, which was revealed on Monday through a virtual press conference, was adopted at a three-day virtual conference with 22-point demands organized in Dhaka on October 6, 8 and 10 with the participation of around 700 participants from home and abroad.
Moderated by national Coordinator of BDCSO Process Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, the press conference was also spoken by Director of COAST Trust Mustafa Kamal Akhanda, leaders from different units including Parveen Akhter of Pabna, Khandker Farooque Ahmed from Mymensingh, Akbar Hossain from Rangpur, Arifur Rahman from Chattogram, Rahima Sultana Kazal and Anwar Zahid from Barisal.


