Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 December, 2020, 12:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Step son confesses to killing Sima

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Court Correspondent

SM Ashiqur Rahman Nahid, step son of the pregnant housewife, Sima Akhter, who was allegedly stabbed to death and her body partially burnt in city's Kafrul area on Sunday, gave a confessional statement on Monday.
Five other accused, including Sima's husband Shahjahan Sikder, were sent to jail in the murder case. Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy recorded Nahid's confessional statement and later the court sent him to jail.
Another Magistrate Shahinoor Rahman sent the five other accused to jail after Sub Inspector Md Sharifuzzaman of Kafrul Police Station, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced them before the court on Monday. The other four accused are Zakia Sultana Irin, Ashek Ullah, Rokeya Begum and Md Shakib.
According to Kafrul police, the woman's body was recovered from a house in Baishtek Imam Nagar under Kafrul Police Station. She was first stabbed and then burned.
Accused Shahjahan Sikder married Sima a year ago. He is a packaging businessman by profession. Sima's step son Nahid could not accept his father's second marriage. He used to engage in quarrel with Sima. As a sequel, Nahid with the help of other accused chocked Sima, stabbed her with a sharp weapon and ensured death by setting her body on fire.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rapist granted bail after marrying victim
Modi refuses to back down on farm reforms
Israel, exiled group killed scientist: Iran  
Transparency in int’l humanitarian, dev assistances demanded
Step son confesses to killing Sima
PSO Waqar adorned with rank badge of Lt Gen
8 cops suspended for failing dope test in Kushtia
Interpol issues red notice against 6 BD human traffickers


Latest News
Modi refuses to back down on farm reforms
Batting nightmare sees Dhaka crash to third straight defeat
bKash initiates interaction with CID to ensure customer safety
BNP wants Army’s role in vaccine collection, distribution
Moderna Says vaccine 94.1 % effective, seeks clearance
Saima for holistic approaches to face climate change challenges
100 shops gutted in Gazipur fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Khaja Miah joins as new information secretary
Chattogram continue winning streak
Most Read News
MP Haji Salim's wife Gulshan Ara dies
BPC invites bids for feasibility study to build LPG terminal
MC College gang rape: DNA report confirms involvement of accused
Govt to distribute 3cr doses of Oxford vaccine for free
COVID-19: 35 more die in 24 hrs
Cybercrime: A growing threat in digital Bangladesh
Feni rape accused who married in jail secures bail
42nd BCS(Special),43rd BCS circulars published
Tax returns deadline extended till Dec 31
Covid-19 vaccine, dreams coming true?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft