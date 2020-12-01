Step son confesses to killing Sima

SM Ashiqur Rahman Nahid, step son of the pregnant housewife, Sima Akhter, who was allegedly stabbed to death and her body partially burnt in city's Kafrul area on Sunday, gave a confessional statement on Monday.

Five other accused, including Sima's husband Shahjahan Sikder, were sent to jail in the murder case. Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy recorded Nahid's confessional statement and later the court sent him to jail.

Another Magistrate Shahinoor Rahman sent the five other accused to jail after Sub Inspector Md Sharifuzzaman of Kafrul Police Station, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced them before the court on Monday. The other four accused are Zakia Sultana Irin, Ashek Ullah, Rokeya Begum and Md Shakib.

According to Kafrul police, the woman's body was recovered from a house in Baishtek Imam Nagar under Kafrul Police Station. She was first stabbed and then burned.

Accused Shahjahan Sikder married Sima a year ago. He is a packaging businessman by profession. Sima's step son Nahid could not accept his father's second marriage. He used to engage in quarrel with Sima. As a sequel, Nahid with the help of other accused chocked Sima, stabbed her with a sharp weapon and ensured death by setting her body on fire.



