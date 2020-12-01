

PSO Waqar adorned with rank badge of Lt Gen

"Navy Chief Admiral Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat adorned the new PSO with the rank badge of lieutenant general," according to ISPR.

At the badge-adorning ceremony, the prime minister wished the new PSO's success in discharging his duties and assured him of extending all sorts of cooperation to this end, ISPR.

PM's Security Affairs Adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique and Military Secretary Major General Naquib Ahmed Chowdhury were present on the occasion.

On behalf of Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed, Army Quarter Master General (QMG) Lieutenant General Md. Shamsul Haque was also present at the function.

Earlier, the government promoted secretary to the Army Headquarters Waqar-uz-Zaman to lieutenant general from major general and appointed him as the PSO at the Armed Forces Division.

His appointment to the new post came into effect from on Monday (Nov 30) as his predecessor Lieutenant General Md Mahfzur Rahman ended his tenure.

