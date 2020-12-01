8 cops suspended for failing dope test in Kushtia

KUSHTIA, Nov 30: Eight policemen including two sub-inspectors have been suspended in Kushtia for failing dope tests.

Superintendent of Kushtia Police SM Tanvir Arafat said the suspended policemen were attached to the district police lines.

Two sub-inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors and four constables were suspended as Kushita police found their involvement in drug abuse.

Kushtia SP has taken the action following the directives of the Inspector General of Police. On November 22, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) terminated 10 policemen and suspended 18 more for failing dope tests.

So far, 68 policemen - seven sub-inspectors, one sergeant, five assistant sub-inspectors, five nayeks, and 50 constables - have failed the tests.

Earlier this year, DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said: "All the suspected drug-addict policemen will have to take drug tests. If anyone is found positive, he will be sacked." -UNB







