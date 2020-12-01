Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 December, 2020, 12:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC issues rule against granting bail to JMI boss

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why granting bail to Abdur Razzak, Chairman of JMI, by a Dhaka court in connection with a case filed over supplying fake N-95 masks should not be cancelled.
The court set December 13 for hearing on the rule.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rule after hearing a revision petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rapist granted bail after marrying victim
Modi refuses to back down on farm reforms
Israel, exiled group killed scientist: Iran  
Transparency in int’l humanitarian, dev assistances demanded
Step son confesses to killing Sima
PSO Waqar adorned with rank badge of Lt Gen
8 cops suspended for failing dope test in Kushtia
Interpol issues red notice against 6 BD human traffickers


Latest News
Modi refuses to back down on farm reforms
Batting nightmare sees Dhaka crash to third straight defeat
bKash initiates interaction with CID to ensure customer safety
BNP wants Army’s role in vaccine collection, distribution
Moderna Says vaccine 94.1 % effective, seeks clearance
Saima for holistic approaches to face climate change challenges
100 shops gutted in Gazipur fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Khaja Miah joins as new information secretary
Chattogram continue winning streak
Most Read News
MP Haji Salim's wife Gulshan Ara dies
BPC invites bids for feasibility study to build LPG terminal
MC College gang rape: DNA report confirms involvement of accused
Govt to distribute 3cr doses of Oxford vaccine for free
COVID-19: 35 more die in 24 hrs
Cybercrime: A growing threat in digital Bangladesh
Feni rape accused who married in jail secures bail
42nd BCS(Special),43rd BCS circulars published
Tax returns deadline extended till Dec 31
Covid-19 vaccine, dreams coming true?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft