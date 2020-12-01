HC issues rule against granting bail to JMI boss

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why granting bail to Abdur Razzak, Chairman of JMI, by a Dhaka court in connection with a case filed over supplying fake N-95 masks should not be cancelled.

The court set December 13 for hearing on the rule.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rule after hearing a revision petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).





