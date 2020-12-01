Video
ACC to send warrant to Interpol for arrest of PK Haldar

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

ACC will send a warrant to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for the arrest of Prashant Kumar Haldar (PK Haldar) for siphoning off around Tk 10,200 crore from four Bangladeshi financial institutions.
ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told the media that ACC was going to send a letter to Interpol to bring Haldar back to the country through legal process. The letter will go to Interpol within one or two days.
According to ACC sources, in October ACC's money laundering branch sent a letter to Interpol to bring back PK Haldar to the country through the legal process.
But Interpol officials asked the ACC to attach a warrant for the arrest of PK Halder with the letter.
The ACC investigation officer then applied to the court for an arrest warrant and on November 28 Dhaka Metropolitan Court issued the warrant for this arrest.
Prashant Kumar Haldar (PK Haldar), former managing director of NRB Global Bank, was the managing director of the capital-listed International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL).
Financial Intelligence Unit's (BFIU) preliminary investigation said PK Haldar had laundered money to various countries including Canada, Singapore and India.
In Toronto he owns markets, houses, flats, car, showrooms, chain shops and other assets worth around Tk 300 crore.
Besides this, there is evidence of Tk 100 crore in Singapore, Tk 150 crore in India and Tk 100 crore in the United Arab Emirates in his name.




