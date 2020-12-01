Bangabandhu Lecture Series begins today

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will begin its "Bangabandhu Lecture Series" from today (Tuesday), marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Former finance minister AMA Muhith will deliver a keynote speech at the inaugural lecture on the first day of the month of Victory to be held at Foreign Service Academy, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Prime Minister's International Affairs Adviser Dr Gowher Rizvi will attend as a special discussant. The lecture series will continue till Mujib Barsho and 50 years celebrations of Independence, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"At least one lecture will be delivered each month. The lecture series will be held at Bangladesh Missions abroad too," it said.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will connect it virtually from his residence, the release added.







