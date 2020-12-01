Video
China sanctions US groups

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

BEIJING, Nov 30:  China will impose sanctions on four people with links to US democracy promotion efforts, it said on Monday, over what it called interference in the Asian financial hub of Hong Kong, following U.S. strictures on four Chinese individuals.
Relations between the two nations have deteriorated to their worst in decades during outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's four-year term, with disputes simmering over issues from trade and technology to Hong Kong and the coronavirus.
From Monday, they will be banned from entering China, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said in the Chinese capital. "The U.S. behaviour blatantly interferes in Hong Kong affairs and grossly interferes in China's domestic affairs," the spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, told a regular news briefing.    -REUTERS



