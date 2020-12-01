Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 December, 2020, 12:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

‘Won’t change my mind’: Trump on fraud claim

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

‘Won’t change my mind’: Trump on fraud claim

‘Won’t change my mind’: Trump on fraud claim

WASHINGTON, Nov 30: In the first TV interview since losing his re-election bid, President Donald Trump indicated Sunday that he will never concede to Joe Biden and abandon his conspiracy theory about mass ballot fraud.
"It's not like you're gonna change my mind. My mind will not change in six months," Trump told Fox News interviewer Maria Bartiromo.
"This election was rigged. This election was a total fraud," he claimed, again without backing this up. "We won the election easily."
The 45-minute interview, Trump's first on television since the November 3 election, was mostly a monologue of evidence-free claims concerning election fraud, virtually unchallenged by Bartiromo.
Despite Trump's unprecedented attack on the validity of the US election system, his legal team has yet to provide any evidence that stands up in court. Case after case has been rejected by judges around the country. The latest rebuff came from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which on Saturday turned down a lawsuit filed by Trump supporters seeking to contest Biden's win in the state.
"We're trying to put the evidence in and the judges won't allow us to do it," Trump said. "We are trying. We have so much evidence."
Ignoring the usual boundaries between his office and the judicial and law enforcement system, Trump complained that the Department of Justice and FBI were not helping him.
They are "missing in action," he said, also questioning the point of the Supreme Court if it doesn't intervene.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China sanctions US groups
Moderna seeks clearance
Pandemic: Merriam-Webster’s Word of the year
‘Won’t change my mind’: Trump on fraud claim
Ethiopia’s war not over
Trump aide Kushner heads to Saudi, Qatar
Iran buries scientist,  vows to carry forward work
China Brahmaputra dam ‘impacts’ India


Latest News
Modi refuses to back down on farm reforms
Batting nightmare sees Dhaka crash to third straight defeat
bKash initiates interaction with CID to ensure customer safety
BNP wants Army’s role in vaccine collection, distribution
Moderna Says vaccine 94.1 % effective, seeks clearance
Saima for holistic approaches to face climate change challenges
100 shops gutted in Gazipur fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Khaja Miah joins as new information secretary
Chattogram continue winning streak
Most Read News
MP Haji Salim's wife Gulshan Ara dies
BPC invites bids for feasibility study to build LPG terminal
MC College gang rape: DNA report confirms involvement of accused
Govt to distribute 3cr doses of Oxford vaccine for free
COVID-19: 35 more die in 24 hrs
Cybercrime: A growing threat in digital Bangladesh
Feni rape accused who married in jail secures bail
42nd BCS(Special),43rd BCS circulars published
Tax returns deadline extended till Dec 31
Covid-19 vaccine, dreams coming true?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft