Iran buries scientist,  vows to carry forward work



Iran officials praying over the coffin of slain top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during his funeral ceremony in Iran's capital Tehran on November 30. photo : AFP

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh died on Friday from his wounds after assailants targeted his car and engaged in a gunfight with his bodyguards outside the capital, according to the defence ministry, heightening tensions once more between Tehran and its foes.

State television showed several high-ranking Iranian officials mourning the nuclear scientist's death at the ceremony, including defence minister Amir Hatami and the head of the Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami.

The funeral, held at the ministry, got underway with a religious singer praising Fakhrizadeh and alluding to the martyrdom of Imam Hossein, the revered 7th century holy figure from whom Shiite Muslims draw inspiration. -AFP



