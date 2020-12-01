Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 December, 2020, 12:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden twists ankle playing with dog

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Biden twists ankle playing with dog

Biden twists ankle playing with dog

WASHINGTON, Nov 30: US president-elect Joe Biden has a foot fracture and will likely have to wear a medical boot, his team said Sunday after the 78-year-old was taken to the doctor because he had slipped while playing with his dog.
Biden, who will become the oldest US president upon his January swearing-in, suffered the injury Saturday with Major, one of his two German shepherds.
The president-elect's personal physician Kevin O'Connor initially said x-rays had not uncovered any "obvious fracture", but added that an additional CT scan would still be done.
That scan "confirmed hairline (small) fractures... in the mid-foot," O'Connor said in a subsequent statement released by Biden's office.
He added that the former vice president, who won election against Donald Trump in November, "will likely require a walking boot for several weeks".
With both Biden and Trump in their 70s, age was an issue in the presidential race, even if it often took a backseat to pressing matters like the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Get well soon!" Trump said on Twitter, in a retweet of an NBC video showing Biden leaving an orthopedic office.
Trump's health was briefly of intense concern when he caught Covid-19, but the president resumed campaigning after getting a series of treatments -- including an experimental antibody cocktail.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China sanctions US groups
Moderna seeks clearance
Pandemic: Merriam-Webster’s Word of the year
‘Won’t change my mind’: Trump on fraud claim
Ethiopia’s war not over
Trump aide Kushner heads to Saudi, Qatar
Iran buries scientist,  vows to carry forward work
China Brahmaputra dam ‘impacts’ India


Latest News
Modi refuses to back down on farm reforms
Batting nightmare sees Dhaka crash to third straight defeat
bKash initiates interaction with CID to ensure customer safety
BNP wants Army’s role in vaccine collection, distribution
Moderna Says vaccine 94.1 % effective, seeks clearance
Saima for holistic approaches to face climate change challenges
100 shops gutted in Gazipur fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Khaja Miah joins as new information secretary
Chattogram continue winning streak
Most Read News
MP Haji Salim's wife Gulshan Ara dies
BPC invites bids for feasibility study to build LPG terminal
MC College gang rape: DNA report confirms involvement of accused
Govt to distribute 3cr doses of Oxford vaccine for free
COVID-19: 35 more die in 24 hrs
Cybercrime: A growing threat in digital Bangladesh
Feni rape accused who married in jail secures bail
42nd BCS(Special),43rd BCS circulars published
Tax returns deadline extended till Dec 31
Covid-19 vaccine, dreams coming true?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft