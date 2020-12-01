Video
Federation Cup Handball results on 3rd day

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Naogaon District Sports Association (DSA) and Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) won their respective matches of the 1st Federation Cup Handball competition (women's) held today at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.
In the day's matches, Naogaon DSA beat Tetulia Upazila Sports Association by 35-19 goals after leading the first half by 12-11 goals, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP defeated Bangladesh Police Handball team by 28-17 goals after the first half locked by 9-9 goals.
Meanwhile, in the remaining second day's matches held on Sunday evening, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP beat Handball Training Center, Dhaka by 46-11 goals after leading the first half by 21-7 goals and Jamalpur Sports Academy defeated Jessore DSA by 25-16 goals after dominating the first half by 18-7 goals.    -BSS


