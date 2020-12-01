Federation Cup Handball results on 3rd day

Naogaon District Sports Association (DSA) and Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) won their respective matches of the 1st Federation Cup Handball competition (women's) held today at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.

In the day's matches, Naogaon DSA beat Tetulia Upazila Sports Association by 35-19 goals after leading the first half by 12-11 goals, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP defeated Bangladesh Police Handball team by 28-17 goals after the first half locked by 9-9 goals.

Meanwhile, in the remaining second day's matches held on Sunday evening, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP beat Handball Training Center, Dhaka by 46-11 goals after leading the first half by 21-7 goals and Jamalpur Sports Academy defeated Jessore DSA by 25-16 goals after dominating the first half by 18-7 goals. -BSS







