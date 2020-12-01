Swedish gymnastics lets youths decide gender category

The Swedish Gymnastics Federation said Monday it would let teenagers decide for themselves in which gender they wished to participate in the sport, for both practice and competitions.

The decision was reached after the federation had done a "deep-dive in the issue around gender identity and gender expression" over the summer, the organisation said.

"Specifically, for our training and competition activities the decision means that you are welcome to train in whatever group you yourself choose no matter your legal gender, gender identity or expression," the federation said in a statement. Transgender teenagers would also be free to compete in the class of their own choosing, up to the junior national level, which falls between 13 and 18 years old depending on the discipline.

Speaking to daily Dagens Nyheter, the organisation said the new rules would not apply to senior athletes as they would need to adapt to international rules.

The gymnastics federation is the first national sports body to heed a call from the Swedish Federation for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex Rights (RFSL), which in October issued a report on transgender people in sports, focusing on children and young people. -BSS







