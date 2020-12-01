Bandarban edge past Lakshmipur 1-0 in Bangabandhu Football

Bandarban district recorded a hard-fought solitary goal victory over Lakshmipur district in the lone match of the 'Mujib Barsho' Bangabandhu Football tournament held today at Bandarban Stadium, said a Bangladesh Football Federation press release today.

In the day's match, Ariful Islam scored the all-important goal for Bandarban district in the 8th minute of the match and the winners maintained the lead till the final whistle.

Lakshmipur district however tried to stage a fight back but failed to score any lack of proper finishing. -BSS







