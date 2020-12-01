We are improving in each training session: Mamun

Midfielder Mamunul Islam Mamun today said they are improving day by day in each training session ahead of the tough match against Qatar scheduled to be held on December 4.

"So far our preparation is very good …we are improving day by day in training sessions … we are getting good facilities here …. Overall our training session is going very well … There is a tough match ahead against Qatar and we want to do a good performance against Qatar," said Mamun through a video message today.

Asked whether absence of head coach Jamie Day's I the team will impact the performance in the Qatar match, Mamun said actually Jamie keeps us motivated though all our coaches are good but Jamie's presence in the team means an extra inspiration for the players. If the coach would be with the team, there would be something better. We feel his absence even then he is giving good advice from afar and we want to make him happy by doing something good.

Meanwhile the Bangladesh National Football team went through their training session in Doha from 10 am to 11.30 am at Al Aziziyah Boutique (Super Club, pitch 1)in Doha. In the day's practice session coaches focused on passing practice, defending, small sized games.

Then Bangladesh national football team played the GYM session from 11.45 am to 12.15 pm at Aspire Football Academy's GYM. In the afternoon players are scheduled to join the swimming session at the hotel.








