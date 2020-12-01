Chattogram persist ascendancy crashing Barishal



Gazi Group Chattogram players are celebrating a wicket against Fortune Barishal on Monday in the match of Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. photo: BCB

On Saturday afternoon, Chattogram batted first losing the toss and posted decent total of 151 runs on the board down seven wickets. Chattogram batted early for the first time in the tournament but unfortunately opening pair couldn't go far under sunlight. Soumya Sarkar gifted his wicket playing an erratic shot when he was at five runs only. Liton Das conversely, continued his style but not for long. Das had gone for 35.

Later on, all the Chattogram middle order batsmen got starts sans Ziaur Rahman (2) but none of them could prolong those. Skipper Mohammad Mithun came to bat at three dropping Mominul Haque from playing eleven and scored 17 runs. Thankful contributions of Sohrawardi Shuvo (26), Mosaddek Saikat (28) and Shykat Ali (27) followed by the captain help GGC to manage a defendable total.

Abu Jayed Rahi was the leading wicket taker for Barisal with couple of dismissal while Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Sumon Khan and Mehidy Miraz shared one wicket apiece.

Chasing 152, Barisal came up with similar opening pair combining skipper Tamim Iqbal and Mehidy Miraz. Miraz once again failed to prove his magnitude as opener. Former Under-19 skipper gave a return catch to bowler Shoriful scoring 13 runs, who went before opening the account in the 1st match and managed one run in the following game.

Tamim once again performed with the bat but his mediocre 32-runs' innings was hardly sufficient to ensure tam's victory. The ODI captain of Bangladesh national side however, soar the top of the leading scorer's table in the tournament with 124 runs from three appearances.

Man at three Parvez Emon also failed to prove his talent one more time. He departed after 11 scores. Afif Hosain gathered 24 runs while Towhid Hridoy managed 17. Irfan Shukkur, the most devastating batsman in the BCB President's Cup, is the most irksome batsman for Barisal in Bangabandhu T20 Cup so far. He departed with couple of runs. Resistance from Maidul Ankon (10) and Sumon Khan (15) in the late middle order were just to minimize the gap as FB were able manage 141 runs losing eight wickets from stipulated 20 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam scalped three wickets each for Chattogram while Mosaddek and Soumya grasped one wicket apiece. Mustafiz with his three hunts steadied the top position on leading wicket taker's chart having nine dismissals from three innings. Kamrul Rabbi of Barishal has been following him with six preys.

Shoriful named the Man of the Match for his outstanding spell of three for 27.







