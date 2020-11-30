Video
Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden’s margin

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

LOS ANGELES, Nov 29: A recount in Wisconsin's largest county demanded by Republican President Donald Trump's election campaign ended Friday with Democratic President-elect Joe Biden gaining votes.
After the recount in Milwaukee County, Biden had a net gain of 132 votes, out of nearly 460,000 cast. Overall, Biden gained 257 votes to Trump's 125.
Trump's campaign had demanded recounts in two of Wisconsin's most populous and Democratic-leaning counties, after losing Wisconsin to Biden by over 20,000 votes. The two recounts will cost the Trump campaign $3 million. Dane County is expected to finish its recount on Sunday.
Overall, Biden won the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election with 306 Electoral College votes - many more than the 270 needed for victory - to Trump's 232. Biden also leads by more than six million in the popular vote tally.
After the recount ended, Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said: "The recount demonstrates what we already know: that elections in Milwaukee County are fair, transparent, accurate and secure."    The Trump campaign is still expected to mount a legal challenge to the overall result in Wisconsin, but time is running out. The state is due to certify its presidential result on Tuesday.
Trump has carried on pushing unproven claims of widespread voter fraud as his election campaign continues to file legal challenges in several states.
A US chief election administration official, who was appointed by the president, previously told Insider in an interview that there is "no evidence of widespread voter fraud" and that the president's claim "hurts the fabric of our nation."
Trump's legal team suffered another defeat in Pennsylvania on Friday after a federal appeals court rejected the campaign's latest attempt to challenge the state's election results, the Associated Press reported.
Meanwhile, in the key swing state of Georgia - which Biden won - the president's baseless claims have concerned fellow Republicans who feel his comments could hinder the party's efforts to retain control of the Senate.
Biden won the popular vote by a margin of 4 percentage points, 51% to 47%, according to Decision Desk HQ data published by Insider.     -REUTERS



