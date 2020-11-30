No intention to prolong govt tenure: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the government had no intention and scope to prolong its tenure.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, was addressing a virtual press conference from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban Area.

He made the comment protesting what BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's said the same day.

In a statement, Fakhrul said, "AL is terrorizing common people through murder, injury and terrorism to prolong their tenure."

In reply, Quader said, "AL formed the government through votes of masses. So, an election will be held in due time as per the constitution. The government has no desire to prolong its tenure."

Blaming BNP for taking undemocratic ways rather than choosing elections, he further said, "Common people are still bearing brunt of the misrule of the party (BNP). And this is the reason for their losing confidence of common people."

Terming Sheikh Hasina-led government as people

friendly Quader said, "People repeatedly electing Awami League as their government has brought the country on the highway of the development."

About the attack on BNP office in Magura he said, "An investigation is needed to find out culprits behind the attack. It is also urgent to investigate if there is any intra-party conflict behind the incident?"

AL General Secretary also urged the party leaders and activists not to give any room to extortionists, land grabbers, criminals and communal forces in any committee of the party.



