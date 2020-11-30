Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 November, 2020, 8:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No intention to prolong govt tenure: Quader

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the government had no intention and scope to prolong its tenure.
Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, was addressing a virtual press conference from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban Area.
He made the comment protesting what BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's said the same day.
In a statement, Fakhrul said, "AL is terrorizing common people through murder, injury and terrorism to prolong their tenure."
In reply, Quader said, "AL formed the government through votes of masses. So, an election will be held in due time as per the constitution. The government has no desire to prolong its tenure."
Blaming BNP for taking undemocratic ways rather than choosing elections, he further said, "Common people are still bearing brunt of the misrule of the party (BNP). And this is the reason for their losing confidence of common people."
Terming Sheikh Hasina-led government as people
    friendly Quader said, "People repeatedly electing Awami League as their government has brought the country on the highway of the development."
About the attack on BNP office in Magura he said, "An investigation is needed to find out culprits behind the attack. It is also urgent to investigate if there is any intra-party conflict behind the incident?"
AL General Secretary also urged the party leaders and activists not to give any room to extortionists, land grabbers, criminals and communal forces in any committee of the party.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden’s margin
Not against Bangabandhu but against Bangabandhu statue: Mamunul
Once remote Sajek, now thriving tourist spot
No intention to prolong govt tenure: Quader
Second phase in mid January: EC secretary
FF Hannan Khan dies at CMH
BD able to tackle second wave of corona: Minister
29 more die of C-19, 1,788 test positive  


Latest News
US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead: Fauci
OIC’s CFM ends concerning on Rohingya, Islamophobia, Palestine issues
Two DU teachers terminated for staying abroad without permission
Indonesian volcano belches huge tower of smoke and ash
Hasan for protecting rivers to save country
DoE fines Tk 8 lakh for cutting hills
Khaja Miah to join as information secretary Monday
Mominul out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with fractured finger
DRU election on Monday, 41 candidates contesting for 21 posts
Khulna, Dhaka eying to bounce back in winning way
Most Read News
Ctg on IT highway: Hi-Tech Park at Kalurghat next year
29 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Income tax return submission deadline won't be extended: NBR chairman
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handing
1,200 Rohingyas to be shifted from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char on Dec 3-4
Major changes in education on way
Research and technology required to combat invisible force
Maradona-magic, mania, madness to memories
Minor girl found dead after 6hrs of missing in Bandarban
PM Hasina lays foundation-stone of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft