Monday, 30 November, 2020, 8:56 AM
Municipal Polls In Four Phases

Second phase in mid January: EC secretary

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission has decided to hold the eligible municipal polls in four phases.
"Already the EC declared the polls schedule for 25 municipalities which will be held on December 28. The Commission has taken a decision to hold elections to 169 municipalities in three phases," Senior Secretary of EC Md Alamgir told journalists after a meeting held at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Sunday.
However, he said it would not be possible to hold all the municipal polls using electronic voting machines (EVMs). At least 30 municipal polls will be held with EVMs in next phases. The municipal polls will be held through ballots.
The second phase of municipal polls will be held in mid-January, the third phase will be at the end of January and the fourth phase will be held in mid-February next year.
The EC is likely to announce the schedule of the second phase municipality polls this week, Alamgir hoped.
The voting will be held from 8:00am to 4:00pm without any break due to the winter season, he added.


