FF Hannan Khan dies at CMH

Mohammed Abdul Hannan Khan, a freedom fighter and the chief coordinator of the investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) died of Covid-19 at Dhaka Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Sunday noon.

He breathed his last at the age of 78 at the hospital at 12:45pm while undergoing treatment.

M Sanaul Haque, the senior coordinator of the agency, confirmed the matter and said, "Abdul Hannan had a brain stroke, heart disease and other physical complications."

The freedom fighter was admitted to a private hos

pital on Thursday as his condition deteriorated.

Later, he was shifted to the CMH as per the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The investigation agency chief, his wife and son tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Abdul Hannan is survived by his wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives.

Abdul Hannan, the former Deputy Inspector General of Police, had earlier served as the chief coordinator in the investigation of the Bangabandhu murder and jail murder cases.

After the formation of the ICT, he joined in the investigation agency on January 12 in 2011 as the chief coordinator.

M Abdul Hannan Khan was born in 1947 at Purbadhla in Netrokona.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her profound shock and sorrow at the death of Hannan Khan.

In a condolence message, she recalled the contribution of Hannan Khan as the chief coordinator of the investigation wing of the country's founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman murder case and the jail killing case.

The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Hannan and conveyed her deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan also expressed deep grief over the death of Abdul Hannan Khan.





