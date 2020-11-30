BD able to tackle second wave of corona: Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday said Bangladesh will be able to tackle second wave of coronavirus very well even if the country witnesses the second wave.

He came up with the remark at a discussion at the hotel InterContinental organized by Bangladesh Private Medical College Association (BPMCA) on

the preparation for the second wave of the virus.

Zahid Maleque said, "Bangladesh can avoid the second possible wave of coronavirus during the winter if people properly maintain the health hygiene rules. Second wave has started in the USA and Europe even neighboring country India."

Over the last 10-12 days detection rate and death rate have increased but if everyone properly follows the health rules, there'll be nothing to be worried about, he said.

Health Minister said, "People usually gather at various programmes, including wedding ceremonies, during the winter which may cause the rise in the corona infection rate."

Recently people are gathering on the bank of sea beach and from where coronavirus can spread rapidly.

Now people are being more careless than before and they are not using face mask and that is one of the biggest reasons for the increase of the detection rate, he said.

Zahid Maleque said the coronavirus tests are now being conducted at 118 laboratories, but the number of suspected corona patients coming for the tests at the labs has declined.

He urged people having the symptoms of the virus to undergo tests and infected ones to go to hospitals.

About vaccines, the minister said no corona vaccine has so far reached the market. "We're in touch with all the relevant agencies and we'll get vaccine at the first phase if one hits the market after getting the clearance of World Health Organisation (WHO)."

Md. Ali Noor, Secretary of the Health Education and Family Welfare Division and Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam, Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), among others, were present at the programme.

Bangladesh Private Medical College Association President MA Mubin Khan presided over the programme.









