29 more die of C-19, 1,788 test positive  



Momotaz Begum, a resident of Bashabo in the capital, lying on a stretcher at DMCH corridor with fever and serious breathing problem on Sunday as her relatives tries to give oxygen support while waiting for doctors. photo: Observer

Meanwhile, 13,737 samples were tested in 118 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,757,329 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 13.02 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country to date is 16.77 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

Besides, 2,287 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 378,172 with an 81.78 per cent recovery rate.

Among the deceased on Sunday, 23 were men and six women. All of them died in different hospitals across the country, 23 of them in Dhaka, two each in Chattogram and Rangpur and one each in Rajshahi and Khulna.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims' shows that 5,075 of the total deceased were men and 1,534 women.

At least 182 patients suspected of having Covid-19 were taken into isolation while 154 left isolation in the last 24 hours. Now, 12,198 people are staying in different isolation units across the country.

Bangladesh is seeing 2,715.15 infections, 2,220.54 recoveries, and 38.81 deaths per million.

So far, 3,540 have died in the Dhaka division, 1,256 in Chattogram, 402 in Rajshahi, 496 in Khulna, 219 in Barishal, 264 in Sylhet, 300 in Rangpur, and 132 in Mymensingh.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll crossed 6,000 on November 4.

However, the global Covid-19 cases surged past 62 million on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The number of confirmed cases across the world rose to 62,158,338, while the death toll climbed to 1,450,578.







