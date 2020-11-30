

Dead Zone in the Bay an ominious sign

A dead zone has no or very little oxygen. The oxygen depleted zone (hypoxia) of about 60,000 square kilometers, nearly half the size of Bangladesh, in the Bay has been discovered by a group of multi-national scientists. The matter also came up for discussion, although sketchily, in a

seminar on the sidelines of COP21at Paris in 2015.

"Through this research report we want to find out if the Dead Zone has entered into the exclusive economic zones. How far it extends? How dangerous it is and many other information," Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said while talking to the Daily Observer on Friday over phone.

He also added, "To monitor whether it will impact Bangladesh is a vast work and therefore we need huge funds."

That is why the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is developing a proposal to receive fund from Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) with the help of Foreign Ministry's Maritime Affairs Unit, he added.

However, Dr Prof Kawser Ahmed of Dhaka University's Oceanography department said the government and the respective department must take necessary steps to make awareness as early as possible unless this Dead Zone in the Bay of Bengal can destroy the whole eco system, terrestrial and marine aquatic life of Bay of Bengal.

"As we came to know that the oxygen level in the Dead Zone has started to deplete therefore from now on we must take necessary measures to protect the Bay of Bengal's aquatic marine life unless in future it will turn into another Arabian Sea," he said.

We know that our neighbouring Arabian Sea, which does not have any oxygen, is causing devastating effects in its ecosystem and losing its Nitrogen balance unlike any other ocean in the world.

But the Bay of Bengal OMZ (oxygen minimum zone) is somewhat different in nature, as still it shows a trace of oxygen at 70m depth and below, ranging from.032-.064 mg/l .

Dr Prof Anisul Haque of the Institute of Water and Flood Management of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), has pressed for mass awareness to protect the sea as the bad consequence of decreasing oxygen level in the Bay of Bengal in future can bring some devastating effects.

"A small reduction of oxygen could have a devastating effect on the ecosystem across the Bay of Bengal. In addition, the Bay of Bengal, being connected to the Indian Ocean, is particularly susceptible to sea level rise, ocean acidification and extreme weather events, and the Indian Ocean is warming faster than any other ocean in the world," he added.

Reminding destructive realities of Indian and Omani coasts on the Arabian Sea, he mentions the toxic algal bloom and massive fish kills are rampant in both the flanks of the Arabian Sea caused by the southwesterly summer monsoon winds which trigger upwelling circulations and brings the nutrient-rich and oxygen -depleted bottom ocean water in to the shore.

We know that the Arabian Sea OMZ contributes 20 per cent of the global ocean denitrification (loss of Nitrogen) and has been identified as a hotspot of oceanic efflux of N20, a greenhouse gas.

The Bay of Bengal OMZ has not gone to that level yet, but it is at the tipping point therefore from now on the respective stakeholders must begin to work to stop possible future catastrophe.

Evidence shows that the Bay of Bengal OMZ is alarmingly expanding as reflected by its intensification. The trend is set to continue due to global warming, changing river runoff and circulation patterns in the Bay of Bengal.

It is important to know how hypoxia, ecosystem functions and key biological phenomena will respond to projected environmental change in future and fit in the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 and the Blue Economy ambition of Bangladesh, he added.

Asked about the reason for such oxygen depletion, he said natural as well as human activities are behind it noting that anthropogenic inputs of nutrients, such as Nitrogen and Phosphorus, and organic Carbon, discharged in to the Bay of Bengal by the rivers across the region, have adverse effects on the OMZs.

The nutrients inputs to the Bay are increasing due to use of elevated level of fertilizer in modern agricultural practices to meet the demand of food for 400m people in the region.

The Dead Zone is nearly half of the size of Bangladesh and depths 70m and below, has been discovered in recent years by a group of multinational scientists.

This oxygen -depleted zone, called hypoxia, is the third largest Oxygen Minimum Zone (OMZ) in the world after OMZs in Eastern Tropical Pacific Ocean and the Arabian Sea.



The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is developing a project with the help of Foreign Ministry's Maritime Affairs Unit very soon to conduct a research to monitor the movement of the Dead Zone in the Bay of Bengal.A dead zone has no or very little oxygen. The oxygen depleted zone (hypoxia) of about 60,000 square kilometers, nearly half the size of Bangladesh, in the Bay has been discovered by a group of multi-national scientists. The matter also came up for discussion, although sketchily, in aseminar on the sidelines of COP21at Paris in 2015."Through this research report we want to find out if the Dead Zone has entered into the exclusive economic zones. How far it extends? How dangerous it is and many other information," Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said while talking to the Daily Observer on Friday over phone.He also added, "To monitor whether it will impact Bangladesh is a vast work and therefore we need huge funds."That is why the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is developing a proposal to receive fund from Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) with the help of Foreign Ministry's Maritime Affairs Unit, he added.However, Dr Prof Kawser Ahmed of Dhaka University's Oceanography department said the government and the respective department must take necessary steps to make awareness as early as possible unless this Dead Zone in the Bay of Bengal can destroy the whole eco system, terrestrial and marine aquatic life of Bay of Bengal."As we came to know that the oxygen level in the Dead Zone has started to deplete therefore from now on we must take necessary measures to protect the Bay of Bengal's aquatic marine life unless in future it will turn into another Arabian Sea," he said.We know that our neighbouring Arabian Sea, which does not have any oxygen, is causing devastating effects in its ecosystem and losing its Nitrogen balance unlike any other ocean in the world.But the Bay of Bengal OMZ (oxygen minimum zone) is somewhat different in nature, as still it shows a trace of oxygen at 70m depth and below, ranging from.032-.064 mg/l .Dr Prof Anisul Haque of the Institute of Water and Flood Management of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), has pressed for mass awareness to protect the sea as the bad consequence of decreasing oxygen level in the Bay of Bengal in future can bring some devastating effects."A small reduction of oxygen could have a devastating effect on the ecosystem across the Bay of Bengal. In addition, the Bay of Bengal, being connected to the Indian Ocean, is particularly susceptible to sea level rise, ocean acidification and extreme weather events, and the Indian Ocean is warming faster than any other ocean in the world," he added.Reminding destructive realities of Indian and Omani coasts on the Arabian Sea, he mentions the toxic algal bloom and massive fish kills are rampant in both the flanks of the Arabian Sea caused by the southwesterly summer monsoon winds which trigger upwelling circulations and brings the nutrient-rich and oxygen -depleted bottom ocean water in to the shore.We know that the Arabian Sea OMZ contributes 20 per cent of the global ocean denitrification (loss of Nitrogen) and has been identified as a hotspot of oceanic efflux of N20, a greenhouse gas.The Bay of Bengal OMZ has not gone to that level yet, but it is at the tipping point therefore from now on the respective stakeholders must begin to work to stop possible future catastrophe.Evidence shows that the Bay of Bengal OMZ is alarmingly expanding as reflected by its intensification. The trend is set to continue due to global warming, changing river runoff and circulation patterns in the Bay of Bengal.It is important to know how hypoxia, ecosystem functions and key biological phenomena will respond to projected environmental change in future and fit in the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 and the Blue Economy ambition of Bangladesh, he added.Asked about the reason for such oxygen depletion, he said natural as well as human activities are behind it noting that anthropogenic inputs of nutrients, such as Nitrogen and Phosphorus, and organic Carbon, discharged in to the Bay of Bengal by the rivers across the region, have adverse effects on the OMZs.The nutrients inputs to the Bay are increasing due to use of elevated level of fertilizer in modern agricultural practices to meet the demand of food for 400m people in the region.The Dead Zone is nearly half of the size of Bangladesh and depths 70m and below, has been discovered in recent years by a group of multinational scientists.This oxygen -depleted zone, called hypoxia, is the third largest Oxygen Minimum Zone (OMZ) in the world after OMZs in Eastern Tropical Pacific Ocean and the Arabian Sea.