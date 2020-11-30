Govt working to widen rail network: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the government is working to establish a rail network across the country for providing transportation to people and goods at a cheaper rate.

"There will be a rail line from Dhaka to Chattogram, Chattogram to Cox's Bazar and Ghundum. We'll build the Railways stronger and we have plans," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while laying the foundation stone of 4.8km long double-line dual-gauge Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge over river Jamuna aimed at increasing the rail communication between the capital and Western zone of the Railway.

She said that the government will set up a rail line

from Dhaka to Payra Port via Barishal and Patuakhali.

"We'll start a feasibility study, we've taken initiative in that regard," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that after assuming power, the government has done a massive expansion in the railway sector through various steps including procuring new locomotives and compartments.

"Now, Railways are giving service to the people, contributing especially in carrying goods, above all during the COVID-19 Railways is giving the highest service to the people," she said.

Recalling the suicidal decision of the BNP government to strangle the railway sector, the Prime Minister said that the government again revived the sector through various time-befitting decisions.

"Railways now is the place of highest confidence among the people, which will contribute a lot to our economy I think," she said.

She said that the government is developing and modernising the communication network of the whole country apart from diversifying it so that it could contribute a lot in enhancing the socio-economic condition of the people.

"We're working to keep our eyes on that matter," she added.

She mentioned that the government is implementing various massive development programmes for the overall development of water, rail and airways.

"By this, the economy of the government will be stronger and powerful," she said, adding that she believes that communication moves the economy and brings economic solvency among the people.

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, Ambassador of Japan Ito Naoki and Railways secretary Md Selim Reza also spoke at the programme. -UNB







