Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 November, 2020, 8:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt working to widen rail network: PM

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the government is working to establish a rail network across the country for providing transportation to people and goods at a cheaper rate.
"There will be a rail line from Dhaka to Chattogram, Chattogram to Cox's Bazar and Ghundum. We'll build the Railways stronger and we have plans," she said.
The Prime Minister said this while laying the foundation stone of 4.8km long double-line dual-gauge Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge over river Jamuna aimed at increasing the rail communication between the capital and Western zone of the Railway.
She said that the government will set up a rail line
    from Dhaka to Payra Port via Barishal and Patuakhali.
"We'll start a feasibility study, we've taken initiative in that regard," she said.
Sheikh Hasina said that after assuming power, the government has done a massive expansion in the railway sector through various steps including procuring new locomotives and compartments.
"Now, Railways are giving service to the people, contributing especially in carrying goods, above all during the COVID-19 Railways is giving the highest service to the people," she said.
Recalling the suicidal decision of the BNP government to strangle the railway sector, the Prime Minister said that the government again revived the sector through various time-befitting decisions.
"Railways now is the place of highest confidence among the people, which will contribute a lot to our economy I think," she said.
She said that the government is developing and modernising the communication network of the whole country apart from diversifying it so that it could contribute a lot in enhancing the socio-economic condition of the people.
"We're working to keep our eyes on that matter," she added.
She mentioned that the government is implementing various massive development programmes for the overall development of water, rail and airways.
"By this, the economy of the government will be stronger and powerful," she said, adding that she believes that communication moves the economy and brings economic solvency among the people.
Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, Ambassador of Japan Ito Naoki and Railways secretary Md Selim Reza also spoke at the programme.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden’s margin
Not against Bangabandhu but against Bangabandhu statue: Mamunul
Once remote Sajek, now thriving tourist spot
No intention to prolong govt tenure: Quader
Second phase in mid January: EC secretary
FF Hannan Khan dies at CMH
BD able to tackle second wave of corona: Minister
29 more die of C-19, 1,788 test positive  


Latest News
US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead: Fauci
OIC’s CFM ends concerning on Rohingya, Islamophobia, Palestine issues
Two DU teachers terminated for staying abroad without permission
Indonesian volcano belches huge tower of smoke and ash
Hasan for protecting rivers to save country
DoE fines Tk 8 lakh for cutting hills
Khaja Miah to join as information secretary Monday
Mominul out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with fractured finger
DRU election on Monday, 41 candidates contesting for 21 posts
Khulna, Dhaka eying to bounce back in winning way
Most Read News
Ctg on IT highway: Hi-Tech Park at Kalurghat next year
29 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Income tax return submission deadline won't be extended: NBR chairman
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handing
1,200 Rohingyas to be shifted from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char on Dec 3-4
Major changes in education on way
Research and technology required to combat invisible force
Maradona-magic, mania, madness to memories
Minor girl found dead after 6hrs of missing in Bandarban
PM Hasina lays foundation-stone of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft