Youth found dead at Union Parishad office

RAJSHAHI, Nov 29: A young man was found dead at a room of the Union Parishad office under Haripur union in Paba Upazila early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mofazzal Hosain, 30, son of Tofazzal hossain of Tanore upazila.

Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge of Damkura Police Station, said Mofazzal got married to a girl, daughter of Rafiqul Islam at Nalpukur village in the upazila, 10-12 days ago. But after some days, the wife of Mofazzal returned to her parents' house following family feud.

Later, Mofazzal went to his in-law's house to bring back his wife on Friday. On Saturday, locals found Mofazzal drunk and roaming here and there.

They handed him over to the chairman of Haripur union, Bazle Rezbi Al Hasan Manzil and at the directives of the chairman, Mofazzal was asked to pass the night at a room of the Union parishad office.

A village police noticed that Mofazzal was hanging from the window of the office room and informed others early Sunday. On information, police recovered the body around 11:45am and sent it to local hospital morgue for autopsy. -UNB