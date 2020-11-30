Army Chief earns doctorate degree



Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) Vice Chancellor Major General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan handing over the PhD certificate to Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed on Sunday on the campus. photo : ISPR

The PhD degree was approved at the Academic Council and Syndicate meeting of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP).

The Chief of Army Staff's PhD was supervised by Vice Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, Prof Dr Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah and the external examiner was Vice Chancellor of Kanyashree University, Krishnanagar, West Bengal, Prof Mita Banerjee.

The panel members were Pro Vice Chancellor of BUP Dr M A Kashem, professor of Jahangirnagar University, Md Mujahidul Islam and Professor of International Relations Department of University of Dhaka Dr Rashed uz Zaman.



