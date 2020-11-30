Mentally challenged boy run over by train in Shyampur

A 16-year-old mentally challenged boy was knocked down by a train in the capital's Shyampur on Saturday.

The accident happened in the dead of night as a train hit Aminul Islam (16) while he was wandering along the Shyampur level crossing, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Anwar confirmed.

"Police has recovered the body and sent it to the local hospital morgue for autopsy."

Bangladesh has seen an unusually high number of railway accidents in recent years.

At least 113 people, including 26 women and 11 children, were killed in railway accidents between January 1 and June 30 on 2020, says a July report - jointly prepared by Green Club of Bangladesh (GCB) and National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways (NCPSRR). -UNB







