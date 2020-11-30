11 Bangladeshi universities in the list

Eleven Bangladeshi universities including eight private ones have made it to the list of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Ranking 2021.

"This year's ranking of the top Asian universities featured 650 institutions and it had been constructed using 11 indicators, including academic and employer reputation," QS Quacquarelli Symond said.

University of Dhaka claimed the 134th spot in Asia, followed by Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (199) and North South University (228).

Brac University (271-280) and Independent University (351-400) came next in the list.

And Daffodil International University, East West University, and United International University ranked between 401-450.

Khulna Science and Technology University ranked between 451-500, while Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology, and American International University of Bangladesh fell within the range of 551-600.

National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University of Singapore, and the University of Hong Kong became the top three academic institutions in Asia.

"Mainland China leads the way with over 120 universities included this year, with India, Japan, and South Korea the next most-represented study destinations," QS Quacquarelli Symond said. -UNB





