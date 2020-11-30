Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 November, 2020, 8:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

QS Asia ranking

11 Bangladeshi universities in the list

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Eleven Bangladeshi universities including eight private ones have made it to the list of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Ranking 2021.
"This year's ranking of the top Asian universities featured 650 institutions and it had been constructed using 11 indicators, including academic and employer reputation," QS Quacquarelli Symond said.
University of Dhaka claimed the 134th spot in Asia, followed by Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (199) and North South University (228).
Brac University (271-280) and Independent University (351-400) came next in the list.
And Daffodil International University, East West University, and United International University ranked between 401-450.
Khulna Science and Technology University ranked between 451-500, while Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology, and American International University of Bangladesh fell within the range of 551-600.
National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University of Singapore, and the University of Hong Kong became the top three academic institutions in Asia.
"Mainland China leads the way with over 120 universities included this year, with India, Japan, and South Korea the next most-represented study destinations," QS Quacquarelli Symond said.        -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth found dead at Union Parishad office
Army Chief earns doctorate degree
Mentally challenged boy run over by train in Shyampur
11 Bangladeshi universities in the list
21 dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
President, PM felicitate their counterparts on Independence Day of Mauritania
Three held with yaba in Dhaka
Meet Rimu, the woman building a future for Rohingya refugees


Latest News
US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead: Fauci
OIC’s CFM ends concerning on Rohingya, Islamophobia, Palestine issues
Two DU teachers terminated for staying abroad without permission
Indonesian volcano belches huge tower of smoke and ash
Hasan for protecting rivers to save country
DoE fines Tk 8 lakh for cutting hills
Khaja Miah to join as information secretary Monday
Mominul out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with fractured finger
DRU election on Monday, 41 candidates contesting for 21 posts
Khulna, Dhaka eying to bounce back in winning way
Most Read News
Ctg on IT highway: Hi-Tech Park at Kalurghat next year
29 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Income tax return submission deadline won't be extended: NBR chairman
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handing
1,200 Rohingyas to be shifted from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char on Dec 3-4
Major changes in education on way
Research and technology required to combat invisible force
Maradona-magic, mania, madness to memories
Minor girl found dead after 6hrs of missing in Bandarban
PM Hasina lays foundation-stone of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft