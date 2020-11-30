

No compromise on the Palestinian Cause



In separate messages on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, both our President and Prime Minister have reiterated Bangladesh's unswerving support for the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine.



Well in tuned with the PM and president's message, we also reaffirm our moral and principled position in favour of the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem-Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital under a Two-State Solution.



The past four years have been unimaginably aching as the Trump regime had blatantly unleashed its highly prejudiced and unfair support extended to Israel to wipe out whatever is left of Palestine. That said - we consider Mr. Trump's so - called 'deal of the century' as the crime of the century.



With the New Year barely a month away, we call on the upcoming Biden administration to completely overhaul the much sinister Trumpian policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As for the UN -- we would like to remind the intergovernmental organisation that the lingering manmade crisis of the Palestinian people -- continuing for over five decades is a stark failure of the international community.



The question automatically arises, for how long the UN would continue to fail to put an end to this crisis?



The international community must act with maximum urgency for the Palestine Cause and redouble efforts seeking to find a durable, peaceful, and just solution to the Palestine crisis, in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the Quartet Road Map.



Palestine's struggle for independence often reminds of our struggle for freedom. Our own struggle for independence and the excruciating experience of the worst form of genocide in 1971 inspired us to stand against injustice and oppression that people of Palestine had been subjected to for many decades and demands for an early resolution of this protracted crisis.



Nevertheless, More than 40 years have passed since the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people was instituted by the UN in 1977. And what has happened is the dream of an independent Palestinian state has not seen the light of day amid 'symbolic international solidarity '. It is time to turn the UN's 'symbolic solidarity' into a practical one by moving forward to materialise the Two - State Solution. As the tormented agony and sufferings of our Muslim brothers and sisters keep growing in the illegally occupied Palestine - one more time we observed the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people on 29th November. One more time Bangladesh has reconfirmed its uncompromising stance for an independent State of Palestine.In separate messages on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, both our President and Prime Minister have reiterated Bangladesh's unswerving support for the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine.Well in tuned with the PM and president's message, we also reaffirm our moral and principled position in favour of the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem-Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital under a Two-State Solution.The past four years have been unimaginably aching as the Trump regime had blatantly unleashed its highly prejudiced and unfair support extended to Israel to wipe out whatever is left of Palestine. That said - we consider Mr. Trump's so - called 'deal of the century' as the crime of the century.With the New Year barely a month away, we call on the upcoming Biden administration to completely overhaul the much sinister Trumpian policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As for the UN -- we would like to remind the intergovernmental organisation that the lingering manmade crisis of the Palestinian people -- continuing for over five decades is a stark failure of the international community.The question automatically arises, for how long the UN would continue to fail to put an end to this crisis?The international community must act with maximum urgency for the Palestine Cause and redouble efforts seeking to find a durable, peaceful, and just solution to the Palestine crisis, in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the Quartet Road Map.Palestine's struggle for independence often reminds of our struggle for freedom. Our own struggle for independence and the excruciating experience of the worst form of genocide in 1971 inspired us to stand against injustice and oppression that people of Palestine had been subjected to for many decades and demands for an early resolution of this protracted crisis.Nevertheless, More than 40 years have passed since the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people was instituted by the UN in 1977. And what has happened is the dream of an independent Palestinian state has not seen the light of day amid 'symbolic international solidarity '. It is time to turn the UN's 'symbolic solidarity' into a practical one by moving forward to materialise the Two - State Solution.