Dowry should be uprooted from society

Dear Sir



Dowry system can be compared with robbery at daylight. It has been speeded all over Bangladesh. Treating groom's family when they go to see the bride before marriage, arranging dine for 150-300 people on wedding day, sending various kind of fruits at their respective seasons, giving a great deal of furniture and a lot of clothes with cash to groom's family are very common practices.



These all practices are practiced in such a way as if they are mentioned in the holly scriptures--Quran and Hadith--especially, in Chittagong. If this malpractice goes on, what will happen to the poor while they cannot afford themselves properly? However, what if a poor has many daughters? Just ponder over it. There will have no path other than committing suicide to guardian in such situation.



Uprooting this malpractice in the name of social customs is a must. Law alone cannot eradicate such long lasting social curse; we all should come forward to prevent it. Government and non government organisations should take a pragmatic step against it through raising awareness among people.



Nazim Khan

Anowara, Chittagong