

Carrying the torch....



For years, I have been meditating about the way people have moved in and out of our lives. Perhaps, this isn't an issue that is unique to grief, but it seems to come up a lot here in our small world of sorrows. When we experience a devastating loss, many dominos can fall. In my case, my best friends had suddenly disappeared, following history's great upheaval. This was my casualty. Later on, after many more years they reappeared, with the familiar sights, songs and smiles of the loving yesteryears.



In 1979, I met my childhood friend Tanvir in Dacca, after seven long years of physical separation. By this time, we had grown up, matured and become adults. He had just returned from Sheffield, with an M Phil Degree in Economics. What a blast of memoirs and laughter, we had shared together. It was real fun walking the lanes of the old city, and its familiar places, puncturing the night with noisy laughter!



There are times when life gets very busy. People moves away, change occupations, have children, and suddenly someone who meant a lot to me, is not around. Whatever the reasons, sometimes we look around and realize that we just don't have quite as much love and a sense of belonging to one another, these days as we used to, or as we may have needed. The pain of those people, who fade away, is more intense. Particularly, while we're grieving and then, wish we could really use their love and support. We tasted our earliest casualties in 1969, with the passing away of our classmate Syed Jahangir Kabir-in the prime of his youth and adolescence!



A goodwill torch, appreciating our bygone days of love and friendship was passed on to me by my school friend HQ. Tradition required me now, to carry on the typecast, loving sentiments fast-forward, into the hands of my dearest friend Babu (Tanvir Khan), who may then pass his affection on to another favourite friend, and so on, giving impetus to the tradition to move forward, in its journey ahead....



I am a firm believer in the value of printed words. All good thoughts and words need to be preserved for posterity-which I am sure one day, shall define me and my generation, as the children of history's great upheavals. Because, we have (boastfully) lived through genocide and liberation war, and then recoiled and reconciled together, in the wake of human sufferings. Did our generation not carve out boldly, its unique image, through the passion of our pursuits and struggles?



Sixty years ago, I had initiated my bond of friendship with an energetic seven-year old, who had held his distinct, sharp gaze. His friends had called him 'Babu'. Over the passage of a few years, our bondage had flourished; even though fate had reserved for both of us, separate journeys into the future. I have known Tanvir Khan (Babu) since those days of the 'unforgettable' (start of the) sixties. We had joined the alma mater together- St. Gregory's high school in 1960, after having jumped over the walls, from the adjacent Convent School.



I like to dedicate this piece to our wonderful friendship. Both of us had grown up to share exactly the same era of upheavals, the winds of change, and had boldly faced life's most unusual challenges. By virtue of his hard earned scholarship, Tanveer Khan, PhD discovered his identity in the academia. Today, he is a renowned economist, an author, educator, a thinker a leader, and a believer in the sacred values of human bondage.



Dr T A Khan has headed the institutions of higher learning, universities, and the departments of the institutions of higher learning in Bangladesh, relegated under his control. Something that he was motivated to do in life has paid rich dividends. I always saw his parents carry their precious pride with lovely smiles on their faces-throughput their lifetime!



Tanvir is my dear friend who knows me so well, to be exact...very deep, inside and out. Even after six decades, he continues to love me and hold me dear, among his galaxy of friends. Our friendship had blossomed in the age of our innocence that warmly carried through the threshold of 1971, a volatile and turbulent year in our lives, which had gravitated to my world. Events and upheavals had truncated my existence, reduced into urns of ashes-storing inside, life's many consequent ruptures and griefs, that had followed.



With the dismemberment of Pakistan in 1971, emerged the stark reality of Bangladesh. This was a new country on the map of our globe....a nation that had risen from the ashes of war, genocide and divine intervention. Recalling back...In the previous three years, both of us had witnessed a revolution of ideas, spirits and the power of armed struggle. And tracing back....only twenty four years ago in time, East Bengal had turned around from being a part of British India, to a wing of the Dominion of Pakistan, to an independent country of Bangladesh.



My time had finally arrived-to part ways in a journey we had humbly begun together. This was also the moment to reflect, where each one of us stood at the defining juncture of history. And perhaps this was our destiny- to suffer the pangs of separation, in life's innocence and our tender years. When we finally picked up the pieces, after the War of Liberation, I had felt myself very belittled. Was I reduced into an insignificant character of Tolstoy's immortal classic, War and Peace? Or perhaps, I felt I was a prisoner of history, -a witness, who would testify the end of a dream my father had carried, after he had opted to migrate to a new homeland, seventy years ago.



Truly, 1971 had transformed into the watershed year which defined our lives. Tanvir had pursued his future seriously. He progressed happily through his days at the Dhaka University, which followed his years of MPhil and PhD in Economics, at the University of Sheffield UK. He had successfully completed his BA Honors & Masters in Economics at Dacca University, Masters in Urban & Regional Planning in Sheffield; PhD in Urban & Regional Planning.

The writer is former educator, based in Chicago









