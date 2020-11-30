Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 November, 2020, 8:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Turkey-US relations: No way out other than collaboration

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Kazi Fahim Ahmed

Turkey-US relations: No way out other than collaboration

Turkey-US relations: No way out other than collaboration

Continuing strained relations between the two largest NATO allies have not only jeopardized their historical understanding but also risked a complete hostile circumstance between them. Recently, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Istanbul while he didn't meet with any Turkish official which has sent a vibrant negative message to Ankara.

Historically, the Turkey-US relationship has remained a matter of mutual strategic advantage. Turkey's strategic geography with its economic and military strength in the region has always secured the interest of the West. And Turkey has also gained a lot from its western allies by achieving its economic and military goals while also securing itself from regional threats.

As President-elect Joe Biden will join the white house soon, experts are calculating the changes in the US foreign policy. In the last decades, the US has a major emphasis on its Middle-East foreign policy. And there, it has always supported its allies with tremendous resources and diplomacy. Turkey has been always a good strategic location to maintain the US hegemony over key Middle-Eastern countries.

But this priority of policy may change soon. Because the world is no longer under unilateral US leadership and the US has robust competitors now. China and Russia together have challenged the US hegemony in almost everywhere. Though President Donald Trump has tried to contain China and Russia, he has failed to do so. If one thing Donald Trump has done well, that is, he has somehow managed to recognize that China has already challenged the US hegemony. So, under President-elect Joe Biden's administration, it is likely to change the prime focus of foreign policy. More resources are likely to shift in Asia to deal with the new rival China.

Russia is also in an advanced position in the Middle East. It has won the war in Syria and has successfully saved the Assad regime. As a result, it is also high time to change the US foreign policy towards the Middle East. If a shift happens in the US policy of the Middle East, it will make Turkey a more important player in the region as Turkey has the largest GDP in the region of around $750 billion.

US administration is deliberately shifting its focus from terrorism or other actors to emphasize great power politics with Russia and China. In recent years, Turkey has exposed its regional influences by using hard power in several events. It has also ignored the impediments from its allies. As Turkey is the strategic bridge between Asia and Europe, it is the gateway for China's BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) towards Europe. And it is also the only way out for Russian influence through the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea. Such an important strategic location of Turkey can help its ally with the potential to contain Russia and China in great power politics.

This kind of strategic importance has also made Turkey an imperative companion in the eye of Russia and China. Undeniably, for any foreign competitor, mutual understanding with Turkey would implicitly advance its capacity to fulfil the goal in the whole region.

The recent scenario is pretty much complex. In the absence of US engagement in several events, Turkey has taken some initiative that has risked its mutual understanding with its western allies. Despite being the second-largest member of NATO, Turkey has bought and recently tested the Russian S-400 air defence system. According to other NATO members, it has risked the whole defence system of NATO across the region.

Turkey has also engaged in verbal clashes with other US allies in the region such as Greece, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. And all of these have significant consequences. President Donald Trump has saved Turkey from any sanctions. But experts are saying that Turkey could face several sanctions during Joe Biden's administration.

For Turkey, cooperation with Russia and China can't be a long-term reliable strategy, because it has historical enmity with Russia in several events. Turkey has always faced a challenge from Russian expansion southward. In recent years, their relationship was at odds over several issues such as Libya and Syria. On the other hand, depending on China for economic advantage is nothing but a vague strategy for Turkey; because less than 1 per cent of foreign investment in Turkey is from China. It is a vibrant example that their relationship is far away from being a reliable partnership.

So, Turkey does not benefit much from relying upon Russia or China. However, Turkey's self-interest is well served by its affiliation with the western allies. Going back to the full cooperation between Turkey and the US will not be an easy process. Because, many things have changed in the last decade. But economic situation of Turkey and the great power politics of the US in the region could make both parties realize that their interest is best served by cooperation rather than hostility.

In the last four years, the US has lost its global image for many reasons and it is time for re-establishing it. And for doing so, the US needs its allies together because without them it will be impossible for the US to counter the transformation of the world order.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should also consider the economic condition of his country for rebuilding the Turkey-US alliance; because Turkey alone can't survive upcoming challenges. On the other hand, Joe Biden is a man with experience to deal with such situations. Hope that he will be able to rightly calculate that an unstable Turkey is also against the US interest in the entire region. To overcome the challenges, collaboration and compromises from the both side of US and Turkey is nothing but inevitable.
The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dowry should be uprooted from society
Carrying the torch....
Turkey-US relations: No way out other than collaboration
Pastimes of university life
Cybercrime: A growing threat in digital Bangladesh
Covid-19 vaccine, dreams coming true?
Migratory birds have arrived in BD
Maradona-magic, mania, madness to memories


Latest News
US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead: Fauci
OIC’s CFM ends concerning on Rohingya, Islamophobia, Palestine issues
Two DU teachers terminated for staying abroad without permission
Indonesian volcano belches huge tower of smoke and ash
Hasan for protecting rivers to save country
DoE fines Tk 8 lakh for cutting hills
Khaja Miah to join as information secretary Monday
Mominul out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with fractured finger
DRU election on Monday, 41 candidates contesting for 21 posts
Khulna, Dhaka eying to bounce back in winning way
Most Read News
Ctg on IT highway: Hi-Tech Park at Kalurghat next year
29 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Income tax return submission deadline won't be extended: NBR chairman
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handing
1,200 Rohingyas to be shifted from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char on Dec 3-4
Major changes in education on way
Research and technology required to combat invisible force
Maradona-magic, mania, madness to memories
Minor girl found dead after 6hrs of missing in Bandarban
PM Hasina lays foundation-stone of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft