

Cybercrime: A growing threat in digital Bangladesh



There are many types of cybercrime existing in present world.The new dimension of cybercrime is inventingevery day. Most common categories of cybercrime are as follows-



a. Financial cybercrime that steals financial information or that disrupts firms' ability to do business

b. Hacking i.e., attempting to obtain sensitive or personal information from a computer user

c. Online Harassment or Cyber-terrorism

d. Online Credential Breach (user names and passwords) and Debit or Credit Card Fraud

e. Online illegal pornography and

f. Identity fraud which refers to the gaining of money, goods, services or other benefits through the use of a false identity.



Most cybercrimes are committed by individuals or small groups. But, large organized crime groupsor global criminal communities also find new ways to commit old crimes by using internet.



Though the impact of cybercrime is not as alarming in Bangladesh because financial transactions have not yet been fully facilitated online but it could happen for the following reasons:



1. Being smoothed with the virtue of internet, people can communicate very easily with national and international level as well. Generally it is called on-line communication. Though it is the easiest way of communication, now it is the matter of concern that misuse of computer and internet put together some people to commit crime.



2. The most dangerous feature of cybercrime is that the victims fail to recognize the cause of their ill-starred fate. As the victim could not identify the suspected machine so they could not report any sort of suspicion and/or crime.



3. One of the most important issues of cybercrime is child pornography. The internet pornography industries generate a lot of dishonest money and there are massive websites offering illegal child pornography.



4. Users assess in seductive offer at the different web sites is an important cause of cybercrime. By giving information at different tempting websites people usually suffer from various religious, political and financial harassment.



5. The ongoing dependence and wide-ranging use of computer and information technology by the financial institutions like bank, insurance company, and other non-government organizations increase the fear of cybercrime in Bangladesh. Because, there is every possibility of crack not only due to human error but due to the complex technology.



6. Carelessness is very closely connected with human conduct. It is therefore very feasible that while protecting the computer system there might be any neglect, which in turn provides a cyber-criminal to gain access and switch over the computer system.



7. It is also apparent that, most internet crime takes place across international borders. Therefore, law enforcement agencies could not bring them under jurisdictional boundaries. Again, sometimes the amount lost usually palisades compared to the cost of the resources that would be needed to recover the funds.



8. Due to a technological revolution, Bangladeshi teenager has very easy access to computers and other devices. And so, they get enough opportunity to involve in hacking. Young people are getting more and more interested in hacking for the excitement in it.The majority of teenagers who hack and assault computer systems are doing it for fun rather than with the aim of causing harm. Not just young people, even the conventional media is so often engaged in the hacking and kiss-and-tell private information.



9. Propaganda activities are also considered as cyber-crimes in some instances. Propaganda is information which is unfair and ambiguous in nature used to promote or broadcast a particular political cause or ideology. It creates nervousness and panic among the public.



10. Persons, with bottled-up criminal behavior have a tendency to commit crime in cyberspace, which, otherwise they would not commit in physical space, due to their status and position.



11. Persons from padlocked society are more likely to commit crimes in cyberspace than persons from exposed society. Again, the conflict of norms and values may lead to cybercrimes.



A concerted global solution to the cybercrime issue is therefore required. This is mainly because there are a number of problems that delay effective cybercrime reduction. The following major issues could be considered:



l Victims of cybercrime need to become aware of such crimes and they need to come to be more sophisticated in how to safeguard and prevent not only themselves but others as well from such malicious acts.



l In today's advanced technology there exists an urgent need of information security, ethical education and awareness programs that should be emphasized to achieve the maximum protection from the hackers and so called abusive users.



l Internet services provided through the local area network are defenseless to cyber-attacks and interventions by hackers become more often when the security level remains inadequate. Therefore, the government should obtain the tools and infrastructure to prevent, detect and impeach them.



l The effectiveness of the implementation of the cyber laws in Bangladesh is an utmost important to protect our society new generation of crimes and criminals and it should have to be successful with national and international laws with its enforcing agencies and intelligence in Bangladesh.



l A computer user should always think before click on a link or file of mysterious source. Check the source of the message. When in doubt, verify the source. Never reply to emails that asked to verify information or confirm user ID or password. If it is suspected as a computer crimethen report it to the nearest police station.



l Justice system should be established properly within the experience manpower. The Government should establish one or more cyber appellate tribunal. The appellate tribunal shall be constituted by either a former judge of the Supreme Court or existing judge of the Supreme Court or is eligible to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court.



l Government should have to stop the dissemination of the model of fraud-as-service and the broadening of the offerings of the subversive market.Again, controlling authority should have proper training needs in the area of cybercrime and explore bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation mechanisms to meet those needs.



l Government should have to ensure follow-up to the implementation of the recommendations of the government experts, taking into account the need to prepare guidelines to familiarize national efforts in the field of cybercrime.

Dr A T M Rezaul Hoque is a Professor , Department of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University









The number of cybercrimes in Bangladesh is increasing day by day regardless of the laws regulating cyber safekeeping being mounted by the government. Cybercrime is any criminal act related to computers and networks which is called hacking, phishing, spamming or is used as a tool to commit an offence conducted through the internet.There are many types of cybercrime existing in present world.The new dimension of cybercrime is inventingevery day. Most common categories of cybercrime are as follows-a. Financial cybercrime that steals financial information or that disrupts firms' ability to do businessb. Hacking i.e., attempting to obtain sensitive or personal information from a computer userc. Online Harassment or Cyber-terrorismd. Online Credential Breach (user names and passwords) and Debit or Credit Card Fraude. Online illegal pornography andf. Identity fraud which refers to the gaining of money, goods, services or other benefits through the use of a false identity.Most cybercrimes are committed by individuals or small groups. But, large organized crime groupsor global criminal communities also find new ways to commit old crimes by using internet.Though the impact of cybercrime is not as alarming in Bangladesh because financial transactions have not yet been fully facilitated online but it could happen for the following reasons:1. Being smoothed with the virtue of internet, people can communicate very easily with national and international level as well. Generally it is called on-line communication. Though it is the easiest way of communication, now it is the matter of concern that misuse of computer and internet put together some people to commit crime.2. The most dangerous feature of cybercrime is that the victims fail to recognize the cause of their ill-starred fate. As the victim could not identify the suspected machine so they could not report any sort of suspicion and/or crime.3. One of the most important issues of cybercrime is child pornography. The internet pornography industries generate a lot of dishonest money and there are massive websites offering illegal child pornography.4. Users assess in seductive offer at the different web sites is an important cause of cybercrime. By giving information at different tempting websites people usually suffer from various religious, political and financial harassment.5. The ongoing dependence and wide-ranging use of computer and information technology by the financial institutions like bank, insurance company, and other non-government organizations increase the fear of cybercrime in Bangladesh. Because, there is every possibility of crack not only due to human error but due to the complex technology.6. Carelessness is very closely connected with human conduct. It is therefore very feasible that while protecting the computer system there might be any neglect, which in turn provides a cyber-criminal to gain access and switch over the computer system.7. It is also apparent that, most internet crime takes place across international borders. Therefore, law enforcement agencies could not bring them under jurisdictional boundaries. Again, sometimes the amount lost usually palisades compared to the cost of the resources that would be needed to recover the funds.8. Due to a technological revolution, Bangladeshi teenager has very easy access to computers and other devices. And so, they get enough opportunity to involve in hacking. Young people are getting more and more interested in hacking for the excitement in it.The majority of teenagers who hack and assault computer systems are doing it for fun rather than with the aim of causing harm. Not just young people, even the conventional media is so often engaged in the hacking and kiss-and-tell private information.9. Propaganda activities are also considered as cyber-crimes in some instances. Propaganda is information which is unfair and ambiguous in nature used to promote or broadcast a particular political cause or ideology. It creates nervousness and panic among the public.10. Persons, with bottled-up criminal behavior have a tendency to commit crime in cyberspace, which, otherwise they would not commit in physical space, due to their status and position.11. Persons from padlocked society are more likely to commit crimes in cyberspace than persons from exposed society. Again, the conflict of norms and values may lead to cybercrimes.A concerted global solution to the cybercrime issue is therefore required. This is mainly because there are a number of problems that delay effective cybercrime reduction. The following major issues could be considered:l Victims of cybercrime need to become aware of such crimes and they need to come to be more sophisticated in how to safeguard and prevent not only themselves but others as well from such malicious acts.l In today's advanced technology there exists an urgent need of information security, ethical education and awareness programs that should be emphasized to achieve the maximum protection from the hackers and so called abusive users.l Internet services provided through the local area network are defenseless to cyber-attacks and interventions by hackers become more often when the security level remains inadequate. Therefore, the government should obtain the tools and infrastructure to prevent, detect and impeach them.l The effectiveness of the implementation of the cyber laws in Bangladesh is an utmost important to protect our society new generation of crimes and criminals and it should have to be successful with national and international laws with its enforcing agencies and intelligence in Bangladesh.l A computer user should always think before click on a link or file of mysterious source. Check the source of the message. When in doubt, verify the source. Never reply to emails that asked to verify information or confirm user ID or password. If it is suspected as a computer crimethen report it to the nearest police station.l Justice system should be established properly within the experience manpower. The Government should establish one or more cyber appellate tribunal. The appellate tribunal shall be constituted by either a former judge of the Supreme Court or existing judge of the Supreme Court or is eligible to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court.l Government should have to stop the dissemination of the model of fraud-as-service and the broadening of the offerings of the subversive market.Again, controlling authority should have proper training needs in the area of cybercrime and explore bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation mechanisms to meet those needs.l Government should have to ensure follow-up to the implementation of the recommendations of the government experts, taking into account the need to prepare guidelines to familiarize national efforts in the field of cybercrime.Dr A T M Rezaul Hoque is a Professor , Department of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University