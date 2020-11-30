Tk 27cr property burnt in Barishal Div in 10 months

BARISHAL, Nov 29: Property worth Tk 27.21 crore was damaged in Barishal Division in 415 fire incidents in ten months from January to October, this year.

One fire-fighter died and another was injured in those fire incidents.

Meanwhile, goods worth Tk 52.68 core were also saved as fire-fighting units reached the spots in due time and took timely steps. ABM Mamtaj Uddin Ahmad, deputy director of Barishal Divisional Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate, disclosed the information.

On the other hand, 78 were killed and 401 injured in 236 road and marine accidents at that time, said fire service and civil defence sources.

There are 38 fire service and civil defence stations including three A-grade, 23 B-grade and 12 C-grade stations, in six districts of the division.







