Three killed in road mishaps in 3 districts

Three persons were killed in separate road mishaps in three districts- Sirajganj, Rajshahi and Thakurgaon, in two days.

SIRAJGANJ: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Shahzadpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Sohan, 4, was the son of Hashem Ali of Bhatpara Village under Porjana Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Sohan was crossing the Shahzadpur-Jamirata Regional Road in Par Jamirata Village about 8:30am. Then, a sand-laden truck of 'Habib Enterprise' hit him, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, he died on the way to a local hospital.

Shahzadpur Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shahid Mahmud Khan confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested the truck driver and his two assistants in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Mohammad Ali was the son of Babul Hossen of Mangalpur Village under Kismat Gankair Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a truck hit the motorcycle carrying Mohammad Ali from behind on the Ujal Khalsi-Taherpur Road about 10:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Durgapur PS OC Hasmat Ali confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Ranisankail Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Deceased Abdul Majid, 38, was the son of Tafiz Uddin of Moharaz Village under Kashipur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck and a paglu (local vehicle) collided head-on in front of Mirdangi Graveyard Hafezi Madrasa on the Ranisankail-Nekmarad Highway about 12:30am, leaving the paglu driver dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.







