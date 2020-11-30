Video
Home Countryside

Minor boy dies unnaturally at Dumuria

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Nov 29: A minor boy died unnaturally in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Deceased Masum, 4, was the son of Md Maruf Chowdhury of Madhugram Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Masum with a housemaid was roaming around the house in the afternoon. At one stage, a coconut fell on Masum's head from the tree, which left him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead.


