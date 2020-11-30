Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 November, 2020, 8:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two minors drown in two districts

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Two minors drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Bandarban and Jhenidah, on Saturday.
BANDARBAN: A minor girl drowned in the Matamuhuri River in Lama Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
Deceased Puja Karmaker, 8, was the daughter of Bimal Karmaker of Lamamukh area in the upazila.
Family sources said Puja went to the river for bathing on Saturday. Suddenly, she went missing there about 1pm.
Being informed, members of police and Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot but failed to find her out. Later, they informed the divers.
A team of divers recovered the body from under a bridge in the area about 8pm.
Lama Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Md Safayet Hossain confirmed the incident.
JHENIDAH: A minor boy drowned in the Chitra River in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Hossen, 2, was the son of Nahid Hossen.
Kaliganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Mahfuzur Rahman said Hossen went missing in the morning while taking bath in the river along with his friends.
Later, locals found him floating in the river and informed the family members.
They rescued the boy and rushed him to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FF Shafiuddin passes away
Joypurhat District AL President Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu
Tk 27cr property burnt in Barishal Div in 10 months
Three killed in road mishaps in 3 districts
Minor boy dies unnaturally at Dumuria
Two minors drown in two districts
River erosion renders 1,450 families homeless in Madaripur
Irregularities alleged against Purbadhala Govt College authorities


Latest News
US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead: Fauci
OIC’s CFM ends concerning on Rohingya, Islamophobia, Palestine issues
Two DU teachers terminated for staying abroad without permission
Indonesian volcano belches huge tower of smoke and ash
Hasan for protecting rivers to save country
DoE fines Tk 8 lakh for cutting hills
Khaja Miah to join as information secretary Monday
Mominul out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with fractured finger
DRU election on Monday, 41 candidates contesting for 21 posts
Khulna, Dhaka eying to bounce back in winning way
Most Read News
Ctg on IT highway: Hi-Tech Park at Kalurghat next year
29 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Income tax return submission deadline won't be extended: NBR chairman
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handing
1,200 Rohingyas to be shifted from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char on Dec 3-4
Major changes in education on way
Research and technology required to combat invisible force
Maradona-magic, mania, madness to memories
Minor girl found dead after 6hrs of missing in Bandarban
PM Hasina lays foundation-stone of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft