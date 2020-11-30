Two minors drown in two districts

Two minors drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Bandarban and Jhenidah, on Saturday.

BANDARBAN: A minor girl drowned in the Matamuhuri River in Lama Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

Deceased Puja Karmaker, 8, was the daughter of Bimal Karmaker of Lamamukh area in the upazila.

Family sources said Puja went to the river for bathing on Saturday. Suddenly, she went missing there about 1pm.

Being informed, members of police and Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot but failed to find her out. Later, they informed the divers.

A team of divers recovered the body from under a bridge in the area about 8pm.

Lama Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Md Safayet Hossain confirmed the incident.

JHENIDAH: A minor boy drowned in the Chitra River in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Hossen, 2, was the son of Nahid Hossen.

Kaliganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Mahfuzur Rahman said Hossen went missing in the morning while taking bath in the river along with his friends.

Later, locals found him floating in the river and informed the family members.

They rescued the boy and rushed him to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.







