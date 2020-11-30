

River erosion renders 1,450 families homeless in Madaripur

Devastating erosions occurred in the three rivers- Padma, Arial Khan and Kumar, in Shibchar, Kalkini, Madaripur Sadar and Rajoir upazilas of the district.

Yet very few of these families have got government assistances.

Many of them have turned destitute after losing all belongings. Few are raising houses on other people's lands with old tins. Most of the victim families are living in an inhuman condition.

The river erosions have devoured different establishments, including educational institutions, union parishad buildings, mosques, community clinics, haats and bazaars, croplands and roads.

To check the erosion, Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) has dumped insufficient geo-bags in some places.

Areas eroded by the Arial Khan River in Madaripur Sadar include Gunshi-Shirkhara, Bahadurpur-Habiganj, Kalikapur, Panchkhola, Panchkhola Brickfield, Baherchar Katla, Kazirtek-Chargobindpur, Mahisherchar old ferry ghat, Gosaidia Shirkhara, and Courtbari Srinadi.

The Kumar River eroded areas like Pathakkandi, Kumartek, PTI Charmuguria, Ukilbari-Ghatmajhi, Krishi Market-Mustafapur, and Mandir-Mustafapur.

Areas affected by the erosion of the Arial Khan and the Padma rivers in Shibchar Upazila are Sannyasirchar, Baheratla, Siruail, Nilkhi, Magurakhand, Kanthalbari, and Kazirsura of Bandarkhola.

Eroded areas in Rajoir Upazila are Kabirajpur Nilamvardhi-Bishambardhi, Mehmankandi Shakharpar, Ishibpur, Uttar Goal Bathan, Haridasdi-Mahendradi, Char Mostafapur, Dakkhin Goal Bathan, Pranabmath-Bajitpur, and Chaurashi Bajitpur.

Areas eroded by the Palordi River in Kalkini Upazila are Fasiatala Launchghat, Alipur Mollar Haat, Khaser Haat, Miar Haat Launchghat, Andarchar Launchghat, Sahebrampur Launchghat, Ramarpol Mollar Haat, Char Hogalpatiya, Swasthyal, Khunerchar, Auliarchar, Fasiatala Paschim Char, Laxmipur Pakhira, Jhurgaon, Uttar Ramjanpur, and Dakkhin Ramjanpur.

Among all, Shibchar Upazila has suffered the most damage due to this year's river erosion.

The district administration has distributed dry foods, rice, tin and cash among some affected families in Shibchar.

A local of Launch Station area Shahidul Islam said some parts of their house including the walkway have been washed away due to the landslide at the station.

People along the banks of the river have left their houses and took shelters in other places with belongings.

A farmer Mozammel Haque of Pakhira Village under Khoyajpur Union said, many houses, trees and croplands in the area have been destroyed, and many people are living on roads.

"We are living in inhuman condition. I got 10 kg of rice during erosion," said one Miraz Sikder of Banshgari Village in Kalkini Upazila.

"Many houses and croplands have been eroded. The government has not taken any step to check the erosion. We demand construction of permanent embankment in the area," he added.

Member of Ward No. 3 under Bandarkhola Union Parishad (UP) Ismail Matubbar said, Padma eroded educational institutions, markets, houses and roads in Bandarkhola. Also, many families have lost their houses. They have taken shelter under open sky.

Bandarkhola UP Chairman Nizamuddin Bepary said, Padma has eroded the UP complex building, three-storey building of Nuruddin Madbarkandi SESDP Model High School, Char Primary School, community clinic and Kazirsura Bazaar. The whole area is still under erosion threat.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Mohammad Abed Ali said, "We have sent a list of 1,450 erosion-hit families of four upazilas in Madaripur to Dhaka. But, it has not been approved yet."

Executive Engineer of Madaripur BWDB Partha Protim Saha said, 2,93,555 geo bags have been dumped in the erosion-prone areas. A project has been sent to Dhaka to build a permanent dyke. Besides, a separate project has been taken to build another permanent dyke at the launch station in the town.

He also said, permanent riverbank maintenance and dredging of 15,500 km waterways will be carried out in four areas of Sannyasirchar, Baheratla and Siruail unions surrounded by the Arial Khan River.

