Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 November, 2020, 8:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Irregularities alleged against Purbadhala Govt College authorities

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

NETRAKONA, Nov 29: Some allegations have been raised against the authorities of Purbadhala Government College in the upazila of the district.
The allegations are: extracting extra fee for admission in intermediate class, harassing for documents, selling admission form, not paying arrears salaries of several retired teachers, not raising objectionable audit report to the governing body, taking over the duty of acting principal through irregularities.
Inter-education board issued a notice directing not to take over Tk 1,000 for admission, including of session charge, in smaller towns and upazila areas.
But, the college authorities are collecting Tk 1,500 for admission and Tk 200 more for admission form violating the rules, the admission candidates Najma Khanam, Mehedi Hasan and Nahid Sheikh alleged.
The authorities do not even compromise the fee for poor and meritorious students. Consequently, some of the poor students cannot get admitted failing to pay the fee.
The authorities are also harassing the candidates to bring all the documents concerned to get admitted though another notice issued by the board mentioned that the students can get admitted without academic transcript and document due to the situation created by the COVID-19.
According to the college office sources, a total of 1,053 students got admitted to the college till last date on September 21.
A total of Tk 2,10,600 was raised by selling admission forms to them but the money was not deposited to the college account.
An allegation was raised that Acting Principal of the college Md Anwarul Haque and three members of the admission committee embezzled the money.
The Admission Committee Convenor Mofazzal Hossain Khan said no extra admission fee is being collected. However, the money collected by selling admission forms is always distributed among the admission committee members.
But, the distribution is out of the government rules as the government order (GO) of the college was issued.
A human chain was held in protest of the same irregularities in the previous year and the news was published in different newspapers. But, the matter was covered up for some unknown reason.
Meanwhile, Professors Shamsuddin Ahmed, Mahfij Uddin and Mir Motiur retired from the college in 2016. They have arrears salaries of 44 months. But, Acting Principal Md Anwarul Haque is not giving them the money showing various excuses.
Allegation was raised against him of taking over the duty of acting principal through irregularities.
Moreover, an audit committee led by Tapon Kumer Roy found an objectionable expenditure of Tk 41,56,965. But, the audit report was not presented to the governing body's meeting.
While contacted, Acting Principal Md Anwarul Haque said the admission activities are being run as per decision of academic council.
Beside, admission fee is being taken as per the notification of the board. No extra money is being collected, he added.
About this regard, Purbadhala Upazila Nirbahi Officer and the college Co-Signatory Umme Kulsum said necessary action will be taken after an inquiry.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FF Shafiuddin passes away
Joypurhat District AL President Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu
Tk 27cr property burnt in Barishal Div in 10 months
Three killed in road mishaps in 3 districts
Minor boy dies unnaturally at Dumuria
Two minors drown in two districts
River erosion renders 1,450 families homeless in Madaripur
Irregularities alleged against Purbadhala Govt College authorities


Latest News
US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead: Fauci
OIC’s CFM ends concerning on Rohingya, Islamophobia, Palestine issues
Two DU teachers terminated for staying abroad without permission
Indonesian volcano belches huge tower of smoke and ash
Hasan for protecting rivers to save country
DoE fines Tk 8 lakh for cutting hills
Khaja Miah to join as information secretary Monday
Mominul out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with fractured finger
DRU election on Monday, 41 candidates contesting for 21 posts
Khulna, Dhaka eying to bounce back in winning way
Most Read News
Ctg on IT highway: Hi-Tech Park at Kalurghat next year
29 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Income tax return submission deadline won't be extended: NBR chairman
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handing
1,200 Rohingyas to be shifted from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char on Dec 3-4
Major changes in education on way
Research and technology required to combat invisible force
Maradona-magic, mania, madness to memories
Minor girl found dead after 6hrs of missing in Bandarban
PM Hasina lays foundation-stone of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft