Irregularities alleged against Purbadhala Govt College authorities

NETRAKONA, Nov 29: Some allegations have been raised against the authorities of Purbadhala Government College in the upazila of the district.

The allegations are: extracting extra fee for admission in intermediate class, harassing for documents, selling admission form, not paying arrears salaries of several retired teachers, not raising objectionable audit report to the governing body, taking over the duty of acting principal through irregularities.

Inter-education board issued a notice directing not to take over Tk 1,000 for admission, including of session charge, in smaller towns and upazila areas.

But, the college authorities are collecting Tk 1,500 for admission and Tk 200 more for admission form violating the rules, the admission candidates Najma Khanam, Mehedi Hasan and Nahid Sheikh alleged.

The authorities do not even compromise the fee for poor and meritorious students. Consequently, some of the poor students cannot get admitted failing to pay the fee.

The authorities are also harassing the candidates to bring all the documents concerned to get admitted though another notice issued by the board mentioned that the students can get admitted without academic transcript and document due to the situation created by the COVID-19.

According to the college office sources, a total of 1,053 students got admitted to the college till last date on September 21.

A total of Tk 2,10,600 was raised by selling admission forms to them but the money was not deposited to the college account.

An allegation was raised that Acting Principal of the college Md Anwarul Haque and three members of the admission committee embezzled the money.

The Admission Committee Convenor Mofazzal Hossain Khan said no extra admission fee is being collected. However, the money collected by selling admission forms is always distributed among the admission committee members.

But, the distribution is out of the government rules as the government order (GO) of the college was issued.

A human chain was held in protest of the same irregularities in the previous year and the news was published in different newspapers. But, the matter was covered up for some unknown reason.

Meanwhile, Professors Shamsuddin Ahmed, Mahfij Uddin and Mir Motiur retired from the college in 2016. They have arrears salaries of 44 months. But, Acting Principal Md Anwarul Haque is not giving them the money showing various excuses.

Allegation was raised against him of taking over the duty of acting principal through irregularities.

Moreover, an audit committee led by Tapon Kumer Roy found an objectionable expenditure of Tk 41,56,965. But, the audit report was not presented to the governing body's meeting.

While contacted, Acting Principal Md Anwarul Haque said the admission activities are being run as per decision of academic council.

Beside, admission fee is being taken as per the notification of the board. No extra money is being collected, he added.

About this regard, Purbadhala Upazila Nirbahi Officer and the college Co-Signatory Umme Kulsum said necessary action will be taken after an inquiry.







