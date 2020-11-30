Ten more contract corona in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Nov 29: Ten more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,361 here.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Saturday noon.

Of the newly infected people, six are in Sadar, two in Haripur, one in Ranisankail and one in Baliadangi upazilas.

Among the total infected, 1,178 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while 26 died of it in the district.









