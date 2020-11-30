|
Man held in rape case in Barishal
|
BARISHAL, Nov 29: Police arrested a man in a case on Friday night filed for raping a young girl several times in Agailjhara Upazila of the district.
Arrested Sabbir Molla is the son of Abdul Khaleq Molla of Madhya Shihipasha Village.
Agailjhara Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Golam Sarwar said Sabbir raped the girl, 16, with false promise of marriage. In this connection, her father lodged a case against Sabbir.
Following this, police arrested him from his house at night.
However, the arrested was sent to jail on Saturday noon following a court order, the OC added.