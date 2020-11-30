Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 November, 2020, 8:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man held in rape case in Barishal

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Nov 29: Police arrested a man in a case on Friday night filed for raping a young girl several times in Agailjhara Upazila of the district.
Arrested Sabbir Molla is the son of Abdul Khaleq Molla of Madhya Shihipasha Village.
Agailjhara Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Golam Sarwar said Sabbir raped the girl, 16, with false promise of marriage. In this connection, her father lodged a case against Sabbir.
Following this, police arrested him from his house at night.
However, the arrested was sent to jail on Saturday noon following a court order, the OC added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FF Shafiuddin passes away
Joypurhat District AL President Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu
Tk 27cr property burnt in Barishal Div in 10 months
Three killed in road mishaps in 3 districts
Minor boy dies unnaturally at Dumuria
Two minors drown in two districts
River erosion renders 1,450 families homeless in Madaripur
Irregularities alleged against Purbadhala Govt College authorities


Latest News
US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead: Fauci
OIC’s CFM ends concerning on Rohingya, Islamophobia, Palestine issues
Two DU teachers terminated for staying abroad without permission
Indonesian volcano belches huge tower of smoke and ash
Hasan for protecting rivers to save country
DoE fines Tk 8 lakh for cutting hills
Khaja Miah to join as information secretary Monday
Mominul out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with fractured finger
DRU election on Monday, 41 candidates contesting for 21 posts
Khulna, Dhaka eying to bounce back in winning way
Most Read News
Ctg on IT highway: Hi-Tech Park at Kalurghat next year
29 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Income tax return submission deadline won't be extended: NBR chairman
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handing
1,200 Rohingyas to be shifted from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char on Dec 3-4
Major changes in education on way
Research and technology required to combat invisible force
Maradona-magic, mania, madness to memories
Minor girl found dead after 6hrs of missing in Bandarban
PM Hasina lays foundation-stone of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft