2 persons murdered in two districts

Two persons were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Noakhali, in four days.

COX'S BAZAR: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was beaten to death in Chakaria Upazila of the district early Sunday.

Deceased Md Sohel Rana, 26, was the former joint convener of Chakaria Municipality unit BCL, and the son of Abdur Rakim of Palakata Village under the municipality.

The deceased's family sources said personal secretary of local lawmaker Jafar Alam called Sohel out of his house at night and hit him with a hammer, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police sources said he was killed in a clash over land dispute.

Chakaria Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shaker Mohammad Jubayer confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested a person in this connection.

NOAKHALI: A schoolboy has been killed allegedly by some drug addicts in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district.

Deceased Shahadat Hossen, 16, was the son of Meer Hossen of Kanthali Village.

Police said one Sumon, son of Jamal Hossain, organised a party in his house on Tuesday night where he and his friends took drugs. He recorded their acts in his mobile phone.

Sensing the matter, Sumon called Shahadat on Wednesday morning.

As Shahadat did not come back home in the evening, his mother informed the matter to local councillor Hafez Abu Bakar Siddique.

During interrogation, Sumon denied calling Shahadat out of his home. But, the next day, one of his friends called one Ali Hossen and asked him to search around his house for the boy.

After a hectic search, Shahadat's body was recovered from a pond on Thursday afternoon.

Sonaimuri PS OC Gias Uddin said the deceased's mother filed a case accusing six identified persons and five unnamed persons.

Later, police detained Juboraj and Riaz in this connection while Councillor Hafez Abu Bakr Siddique was taken into custody for interrogation, the OC added.





