Three found dead in three districts

Three persons were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Barishal and Rajshahi, on Sunday.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of an elderly woman from Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

Deceased Rahima Khatun was a mentally-disabled person.

Kamarkhanda Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rafiqul Islam said locals saw the body in a pond behind the upazila fisheries office at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

As the woman was missing since the last couple of days, a general diary was lodged with the PS earlier.

However, the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a day-labourer from an under-construction building in College Avenue area of the city on Sunday morning.

Deceased A Quddus, 42, was a resident of Nalchity Upazila in Jhalakati District. He used to live in Palashpur area of the city for work purpose.

Police said Rashed Mahmud, owner of the building, saw the body in the morning and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Barishal Metropolitan Kotwali Model PS AC M Russell confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a young man from a room of Haripur Union Parishad (UP) building in Paba Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Mofazzal was the son of Tofazzal Hossen of Jugalpur Village in Tanore Upazila of the district. He got married 10 to 12 days back.

UP Chairman Bazle Rejbi Al Hasan Munjil claimed that the man committed suicide as his newly-wed wife refused to go back with him.

Mofazzal came to his in-laws' house in the union two days before to take his wife back. On Saturday, locals found him in drunken condition and kept him at a room of the UP office.

However, the on-duty village police saw his hanging body at the room on Sunday morning and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Damkura PS OC Majharul Islam confirmed the incident.







