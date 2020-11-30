Video
Historical mosque in Rajshahi turns shabby for lack of renovation

Published : Monday, 30 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 29: Historical Shahi Masjid (mosque) in Bagha Upazila of the district has turned shabby for lack of             renovation.
The mosque is about 50 kilometres away from Rajshahi City.
During 1523-1524 (930 Hizri), Sultan Nasir Uddin Nusrat Shah, son of Alauddin Shah, founder of Shahi Dynasty, built the mosque.
The mosque is located on 256-bigha land. Its yard is up by eight to 10 feet from the plain. Its architecture of the northern gate has been destroyed.
The mosque has 10 gambuj (pillars). There are six beams inside and four mihrabs. Its length is 75 feet, width 42 feet and height 24.6 feet.
Above the entrance in the middle, there is an inscription in Persian language. Its structural framing is made of lime chip. It has five entrances. It is surrounded by wall having two entrances in two directions. There are archaeological designs inside and outside.
The mosque is remarkable for terracotta. Most of the terracotta has been destroyed. The mosque is being preserved under the Archaeological Department. It is rectangular. Its exterior measurement is about 23.16 metres and width 12.80 metres.
There is a big pond in front of the mosque. The pond is a visiting site too. There is a shrine beside. The shrine in the north is of Hazrat Shah Doula and his five followers. In 1972, Shah Doula Degree College was established in the southwest of the mosque.
Nasir Uddin Nusrat Shah dug the pond for public welfare. The pond is on 52 bighas. There are terraces of coconuts around the pond. Its banks are pucca.
Adjacent to the mosque, there is the shrine of Jahur Khaki Pir having the grave in the north. Underneath the mosque, a pond has been discovered. In 1997, the Mahal Pukur was found while digging being conducted in the west side. It is rectangular by 30 feet and 20 feet. Through a tunnel the pond has been connected to harem.  Stairs have been connected down from three sides.
The mosque also includes numerous plaques of terracotta from exterior.
On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, a three-day fair is organised near the mosque. The fair has been organised for the last 500 years. Recently, beside the shrine, a new mosque has been constructed with beautiful architectures.
At present, Shahi Mosque is no longer fit for praying.
Motwalli of the Waqf Estate Khandakar Munsurul Islam Raish said, "Our responsibility is now to repair and preserve the mosque keeping the original design. We have taken the repairing initiative. Necessary repairing places have been identified. Repairing will begin soon."


