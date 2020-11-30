

Melania Trump to write memoir as first lady

According to the "Big Six" newspaper, "Melania intends to write notes about the White House… This will be her own money - an opportunity for her to earn some on her own."

The sources pointed out that her husband, Donald Trump, encourages her to write a book, because the narration of events with Melania's vision may have a very high value.

Melania is not the first lady to write a memoir. Former first lady Michelle Obama sold over 1.4 million copies of her memoirs during the first week of sales.

In a related context, US reports disclosed that Melania Trump will perform a famous tradition inside the White House for the last time, after losing her husband in the presidential elections.

A representative of Melania Trump told TMZ that the "first lady" of America plans to decorate the White House this year for Christmas celebrations, a tradition that all "First Ladies" have been doing for decades.

Stephanie Woolcoff, Melania Trump's ex-friend, revealed in a conversation that took place between them in 2018 that Walcoff recorded without Trump's knowledge that the latter criticized her for decorating the White House for Christmas.

Melania Trump said in the leaked audio recording: "Whoever cares about decorating the White House for Christmas, but I must do it, indeed." -AP





